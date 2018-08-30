Comparison: Tesla Model 3 vs BMW i3s – Video
An unlikely comparison, perhaps.
Our friend Chuck Vossler over at BMWBLOG made a compelling video comparing the BMW i3s to a Tesla Model 3 Long Range.
Chuck is an experienced EV driver, having owned a 2014 BMW i3 REx, which he replaced with a 2018 BMW i3s in January of this year. He also owns a Tesla Model S, which he’ll soon be replacing with a white Tesla Model 3 Performance.
Having owned both, Chuck knows the BMW i3 and Tesla vehicles very well, so his comparison video comes from experience, not just quick test drives as most other reviews stem from.
We think he put together a comparison video worth watching here, and even declared a winner. But since this is a BMWBLOG video, and BMW has the home field advantage, could he have possibly picked the i3s over the Model 3?
You’ll have to watch the video to find out.
17 Comments on "Comparison: Tesla Model 3 vs BMW i3s – Video"
This is like comparing a GOLF CART 0r a little Kid’s Toy car to e real car . Silly , Silly , Silly , Silliest ! ……rotf …lmao….
@iamta said: “This is like comparing a GOLF CART 0r a little Kid’s Toy car to e real car…”
That’s harsh… BMW i3s a toy car?
Harsh, dude.
But so true.
While I wouldn’t call the i3 a toy car, it is basically a city car. A really really expensive one.
It’s like a spendy Bolt.
The i3s is really a great little car. If it had 200 miles of range and cost $10,000 less they would sell the hell out of them.
BMW has a problem, a true BMW enthusiast says Model 3 is better. As a Tesla owner, I could quibble that he was favoring BMW in several shots (e.g. The Tesla rear trunk shot did not even show the trunk below the trunk), but It comes down to BMW said there must be compromises, Tesla makes a no compromises car, suddenly BMW compromises become weaknesses.
My bet is BMW sales are down 20% next year.
Most think that there are or should be compromises with EV’s…But., As Elon Musk said in the Very Beginning , there will be No Compromises with EV’s , in fact EV’s will do everything better ICE cars , & It’s true ! .. I Agree Totally , “Compromise Is Weakness”.
IMO, the current mindset of legacy automakers is to adapt an existing ICE design to either BEV or plug in hybrid. To accomplish this feat equates to a long list of compromises. Seems the only clean sheet of paper comes on a roll and is in the restrooms.
In fairness to BMW their i3 was a clean sheet BEV. Like Popeye, it is what it is, and it will not be able to compete with BEVs like Tesla Model 3 and a “bevy” of vaporware in the works.
It feels like the BMW i3s is bringing a knife to a gun fight to me. For some the fact that it is a smaller car will be a big draw but otherwise it seems hopelessly outgunned, at least if they really try and sell it at MSRP.
— Open Letter—
Dear BMW Senior Executives,
Close your eyes and imagine Tesla Model 3P having a BMW badge on it with perhaps interior slightly more traditional BMWish (add a few knobs & dials)… also with access to a fast charge network for those occasional long distance trips.
That’s what BMW needs in production *today* to retain its young professional customer base.
If you are having a hard time imagining that because you have not yourself spent time driving a Tesla Model 3 then shame on you… get yourself in one… not just a short test drive but take a long family trip in one then do same with i3s… ask yourself which car better served the BMW “driving experience”.
If you have not figured it out yet please be informed that Tesla has *completely* disrupted the perception of young professional BMW status bling… that now belongs to Tesla… Best of luck earning that back.
It serves BMW no benefit for allowing itself to be in denial of the gravity of its current situation… the could-have & would-have that certainly have started to gather need to be taken forward as an action plan with great sense of urgency.
Yep. I’ve long been a fan of BMW and have owned 3 in my life (2 were i3) and this is pretty much how I feel too. Tesla has almost completely replaced BMW when I think about high-tech, fun to drive cars.
And I really do like my i3. It’s just too full of major compromises that Tesla doesn’t share.
Really was an outstanding video. Worth the watch. Thanks for posting Tom.
Yeah, Chuck did a really nice job.
I thought they were going to phase that thing out, the i3, and make a real ev, but maybe that was just what I considered they needed to do, post haste, six months ago.
They are, just not yet. BMW hasn’t given the exact timeframe, but I’m thinking around 2021-ish when the launch the i4. The i3 is getting a 43 kWh battery in a couple months, up from the 33 kWh it currently has.
One thing to keep in mind the Model 3 LR Performance (widely available in 2018) is also four years newer design than the i3 (available 2014) – however this doesn’t really excuse BMW on why they won’t have a viable contender until 2021 with the i4/vision/i-next – I was thinking they would at least have a somewhat on par (to the model 3) serial hybrid 3 series by now….
On that note – I don’t think anyone is buying/leasing a new i3 without atleast 17-23K in incentives (10K manufactuer’s incentive + local/state incentives + 7,500 tax credit) – so really comparing 56K Model 3 (including 7500 incentive on the Performance package so you can get it before the tax credit runs out) against a 30-32K i3….still getting a better value (if you have the funds and can wait 2 months) with the model 3 – dual motor and more than double the range…the only con being having a steel frame vs aluminum and carbon fiber that doesn’t rust (big selling point to me – in a coastal area that rusts out steel relatively quickly) ….and I suppose the overall form factor of sedan vs hatchback….