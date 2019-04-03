Watch Professional Motor Trend Driver Pilot Tesla Model 3 At Track: Video
The Tesla Model 3 is surely no slouch on the twisty track.
People continue to complain about the handling prowess of the Tesla Model S and Model X. It’s by no means bad, especially for a family sedan and a large crossover. Tesla didn’t design either car as a sports car, though both are ridiculously fast. Ever since Tesla’s two flagship vehicles emerged and have been destroying gas-powered cars on the straight-away, skeptics have asserted that the cars just can’t keep up when it comes to true track driving. Many rivals’ models are just more nimble and boast greater endurance.
Tesla has provided a solution to the above concerns in the form of its Tesla Model 3. Sure, it’s also quick off the line, but where it really shines is in a track situation. This is because it’s impressively agile and can go on and on without worry of the battery overheating. Erik Strait enjoyed the unique opportunity to be a passenger in his own Model 3 Performance while Motor Trend’s Randy Pobst took the car out for some track racing.
Needless to say, Pobst was enamored with the car and Erik was blown away by the experience. Specifically, Pobst notices all the legendary vehicles at the track and points out that the “plain” Model 3 fits right in.
Video Description via DAErik on YouTube:
Professional Driver For Motor Trend; Randy Pobst Racing My Tesla Model 3!
We tried some different Unplugged Performance parts on 4 different cars at Tesla Corsa. Randy tested my car with the UnpluggedPerformance super performance springs. After getting in some great solo laps (videos coming soon) he was able to take me around the track a few times! What an experience. Huge Thanks to Tesla Corsa – Next event announcement soon! (https://teslacorsa.com/)
That was a really cool video. At the end the driver said “plain old Model 3” but I assume it was the AWD Performance model? Also seems like it had performance springs and tires.
You assume correct, it is a Performance model.
What a pleasure to watch Mr. Pobst drive. Added bonus was no engine noise so they could carry on such an insightful conversation!
Not only is there no engine noise, but the window is open and they are doing 110 mph. I figured that for safety you would be required to keep the windows up, but you can see the rear seatbelt fluttering and they are using hand signals for passing.
I have noticed that I don’t seem to get the same pulsing sound or vibration I generally get with other cars when I just have the driver’s side window down on my M3 (this may not be accurate because I have only had the car for a week). That would be weird to find out that the car was actually designed to reduce that minor annoyamce,