Tesla Model 3 Ownership Experience Cut Short By System Shutdown
This Tesla Model 3 shut off after just three weeks
A Tesla Model 3 owner and a self-proclaimed “true loyal fan to Tesla and Elon” was thrilled to receive his car, ordered over two years earlier and really enjoyed the ownership experience for… three weeks.
In this particular example, after 22 days, on August 15, the Model 3 stopped work properly as the system experienced a shutdown.
“…I got in the car in the morning and noticed the turn signal no longer make the ticking noise.
My audio system was also off, and there was no internet connectivity.
Thinking that the system needs a reboot, I went to the Controls section on the screen and hit “Power Off”.”
It was the last time the owner saw the screen on and after he returned to the car it was off and wouldn’t reboot. Interestingly, there was still a possibility to select gears blindly (no screen to see which gear was selected) and to then drive the car.
Tesla Roadside Assistance team was helpful though. The team sent a trailer to take the Model 3 to a service center, as well as arranged Lyft transportation for the owner to pick up a loaner Model S.
What exactly happened to the Model 3 computer is the question that has since been “escalated to the Corporate Engineering team”.
Hopefully, this was a one-off problem, though we’ve heard similar such reports. However, it doesn’t seem like a widespread issue. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting this inoperable experience with the car, which is rare across the broader automotive world.
Source: Teslainfo
Sounds like a failed software update. Remote possibility of a faulty MCU.
Why does this merit an article? I don’t ask this often, because there are plenty of ridiculous articles out there. But this one is exceptional in its absurdity. ONE person had an issue with a touchscreen, and an article was written about it?
I had to reset my Model 3 screen once. Do I get an interview?
No, unless your car gets this: “What exactly happened to the Model 3 computer is the question that has since been “escalated to the Corporate Engineering team”.”
The more interesting part is that the problem is big enough to go to corporate. Interesting to find out what was the root cause.
Any time a product with problem that goes to the corporate HQ usually means that it is severe enough or “new enough” that product engineers want to know about it.
The typical “service center fixable problems” aren’t worthy of reporting.
This issue has news worthiness since the initial troubles with early Roadsters dying completely (or at least the drive motor stopping) is the reason George Clooney couldn’t wait to get rid of his Roadster. Tesla rightly is considering this an important issue, if the ‘executive engineering group’ is looking into it.
Normally I’d say first thing to check is the 12v but in this case……
Yeah, that’s on the list to check. Good call. I wonder if there will be an update to this story. Blown fuse or something. LOL
Model 3 doesn’t have a fuse box. Also with must electric cars if the 12V is dead then the contactors can’t close to the high voltage battery.
Are we really going to report each and every defect on any Model 3 out there? Just to prove how ‘neutral’ we are?
BRICKED!
If as indicated in the article the Model 3 owner ran into a system shutdown event that subsequently Tesla quickly addressed (and during the fix Tesla provided the owner alternative transportation)…. I would consider that a *positive* ownership experience… certainly not an ownership experience “cut short”.
How a car maker handles to resolve a situation (such as what this owner encountered) is in big part what forms “ownership experience” and is in large part why Tesla today is selling more EVs in North America and Western Europe (and soon also Australia) than any other car maker by a wide margin. Tesla generally goes to great lengths to provide a great overall “ownership experience”.
Bottom Line:
The article title IMHO should have been a tad less sensationalized and a tad more reflective of the body content.
” Tesla today is selling more EVs in North America and Western Europe (and soon also Australia) than any other car maker by a wide margin. ”
This doesn’t say much since there is no other manufacture trying to sell EV’s the way Tesla is at this point. This is equivalent to the argument that the major auto OEM’s make a profit and Tesla doesn’t. They are just focused on different things.
you guys are killin me……..lol
Bummer, so many problems with a brand new car…
Wrong. Only one problem with this brand new car………ROTFLMAO
I guess Mark Kane doesn’t know how to “reboot” a Model 3 console either.
On Page 38 of the Model 3 Owners Guide in the Steering Wheel / Scroll Buttons section it states:
https://www.tesla.com/content/dam/tesla/Ownership/Own/Model%203%20Owners%20Manual.pdf
To restart the touchscreen, press and hold
both scroll buttons until after the touchscreen
turns black, releasing when the Tesla logo
appears. See Restarting the Touchscreen on
page 39.
I guess the roadside assist people and the Tesla service center don’t know either. Is it possible that this car has a problem bigger than a simple reboot can solve?
Both are possible. Not all Tesla service center employees are experts in the Model 3 “yet”. No harm in taking the car in for a thorough diagnostics performed by an expert. My post just brings to light that the owners attempt to “reboot” the touchscreen by going “to the Controls section on the screen and hit “Power Off”, was not the right procedure.
Most auto manufacturers have troubleshooting guides employees are asked to follow to make determinations as to how to how to escalate the problem – this is basic Automotive 101. If Tesla had a diagnostic port, codes could have informed the service center of the potential fault.
These are the challenges that arise from buying a newly designed car, in a newly designed production line, in a relatively new company quick to want to make change (sometimes for the sake of change alone).
Don’t bother putting these issues on social media – for a quicker response share with Consumer Reports….
‘Elon Musk often blows up at critics, but when Consumer Reports complains, even Tesla’s CEO listens’
There will be an OTA update within days and zero sniping / name calling
The transmission on my Volvo needed replacing. Ironically, the transmission was made by GM under contract for Volvo. Do I get an article about this?
Well, the owner will no doubt get his Model 3 back in repaired state, and in the meantime, can enjoy a Model S. If I was that guy, I would hope for Tesla to investigate the problem thoroughly and take their required time fixing it, while driving the Model S, which is no doubt also an awesome car.