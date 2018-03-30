Tesla Model 3 Sign & Drive Delivery Process Now Takes Just 5 Minutes
Tesla Motors made a smart move towards a faster & more streamlined delivery process
The last few weeks saw Tesla Motors gearing up their production towards more en masse deliveries to Model 3 reservation holders. The company surpassed 7,000 vehicles produced in a single week, with 5,000 of those being the Model 3 and its now facing a new problem: how to get all those vehicles delivered, without ruining the customer experience. Tesla’s answer is a new “Sign & Drive” delivery program.
In a nutshell, this allows future Tesla Model 3 owners to drive away with their new electric vehicle in as little as five minutes, avoiding any possible delays at Tesla delivery centers.
The program – in its core – underlies preparation. Reservation holders are advised to familiarize themselves with the ins & outs of the Model 3, thus preparing them for an easy delivery. The Tesla fanbase is rather familiar and well informed with their products already, so this seems like a rather smart move by the car maker. After all, who wouldn’t love to come to the delivery center, check in, sign the paperwork and in just five minutes be out the door, well on their way and exploring what their freshly smelling Model 3 can do?
The information about this all-new delivery process was recently revealed by a Model 3 reservation holder and r/TeslaMotors subreddit member u/rastal3x. Below, you will find a text of Tesla’s announcement sent to Model 3 reservation holders.
For Tesla, it’s all about shaving time. Whether its production time or the sheer delivery time, it doesn’t really matter. For the company, programs like these help to improve the user experience and expedite the delivery process. But, they also help cut costs and improve the bottom line. Less time spent in the delivery facility also means that less staff is needed to perform the delivery itself. And with reports of some Model 3 deliveries taking over an hour or more to complete, this program clearly has a solid data-driven foundation.
Below you’ll find several videos, preparing you for your brand new Model 3 delivery.
Source: Teslarati
Mine took less than five minutes, in March. Even if flaws are found, they can’t be addressed at delivery.
Quality and service efficiency is much more critical than delivery efficiency.
Five minutes gives the customer little or no time to inspect the car and create a list of documented issues BEFORE they hand over final payment
When Tesla is pumping out 5K-10K a week do you expect the quality to be better (operating out of tents, more pressure on workers, cash position hitting lows)?
— Funny how this process TOTALLY omits the new owner from performing a full vehicle inspection for pre-delivery damage or QA issues.
— Funny how this process TOTALLY omits the new owner taking a brief drive to ensure the car is operating normally.
If Tesla was really serious about quality they would implement this new program with the following ADDITIONAL process:
IF YOU SHOULD FIND ANY QUALITY OR PERFORMANCE ISSUES WITH YOUR NEW TESLA WITHIN 48 HOURS OF DELIVERY, TESLA WILL DISPATCH A RANGER TO YOUR HOME / DESIGNATED LOCATION WITHIN 24 HOURS TO ADDRESS ANY FAILING ON OUR PART.
Let’s see if Tesla is using this new process as a cost savings move (fewer staff, less knowledgeable staff) dressed up as a customer benefit.
Your next Tesla Delivery Advisor may be the guy / gal you saw the prior night working the 3rd shift at the 24/7 McDonalds DRIVE-UP WINDOW.
What? No walkthrough on how to turn on your wipers, navigate the car radio from screen to screen, how (if any) to open the glove box if touchscreen get’s cracked by kids/accident, how to turn on AP/Cruise control/whatever if equipped…….blah blah blah.
Or is it Learn this crap as you drive?………LMAO.