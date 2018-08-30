Tesla Model 3 Sales Starting To Track Original S-Curve… and LOL-Curve
Tesla Model 3 surges onto the S-curve.
There are two graphs showing Tesla Model 3 sales results in the U.S. – monthly sales and cumulative. The first one (below) seems to be the S-curve type, because after the initial slow growth, sales are now rapidly rising to the point of saturation in the future.
According to Rodney Tanner via Twitter, the progress of the Model 3 is close to mathematical S-curve.
The second, cumulative sales graph (above), is one of our personal favorites and we call it the LOL-curve, as it’s ridiculous how quickly Model 3 sales are skyrocketing compared to other models.
The Tesla Model 3 already is at Ford Fusion Energi levels (57,654 Model 3 and 58,179 Fusion Energi) and within two months it will overtake the Toyota Prius Plug-In.
We can’t yet guarantee that the Model 3 will be 1st by the end of this year, but it would be real show to the automotive industry as a whole, especially since the old stance was that consumers don’t want electric cars. Seems far from the truth now, doesn’t it?
Model 3 is mapping to the planned S-Curve, with near exact exponential growth to date (R^2 = 0.968!!!) Nice work @Tesla @elonmusk @InsideEVs @Model3Owners @Teslarati @TeslaMotorsClub
Original S-Curve:https://t.co/o4rqfZa1kJ pic.twitter.com/90SHaprGco
— Rodney Tanner (@rodneystanner) September 5, 2018
Beautiful and Curvaceous Model 3 production ramp up, with exponential growth out of early Tesla “Production Hell”.
Model 3 should surpass the Prius Prime/PHEV possibly this month and definitely next, setting it sights on beezing by the Leaf at least, before year end.
The graphs simply show that the TM3 is the only car that hits the sweet spot – it is appealing, it is “affordable”, it can substitute the ICE alternative. Once Tesla is able to produce the “cheapo” version, the other producers will have to significantly discount the prices to keep selling volumes, or will see even flatter sales
It’s not really that affordable for the segment it is in, it just happens to be a very compelling package.
in other news that no one is talking about: Ford recalls two million trucks to address seat-belt fire concerns – from reuters
Ford is being careful, as well as cautious, in recalling those 2 million trucks with potentially sparking seat belt pretensioners.
3 Ford Trucks already up in smoke, is enough of a precedent, to bring them all back to the dealer for a OEM retrofit.
I imagine the curve for Model Y would be even steeper…