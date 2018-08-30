Tesla Model 3 Sales Starting To Track Original S-Curve… and LOL-Curve

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 surges onto the S-curve.

There are two graphs showing Tesla Model 3 sales results in the U.S. – monthly sales and cumulative. The first one (below) seems to be the S-curve type, because after the initial slow growth, sales are now rapidly rising to the point of saturation in the future.

According to Rodney Tanner via Twitter, the progress of the Model 3 is close to mathematical S-curve.

The second, cumulative sales graph (above), is one of our personal favorites and we call it the LOL-curve, as it’s ridiculous how quickly Model 3 sales are skyrocketing compared to other models.

The Tesla Model 3 already is at Ford Fusion Energi levels (57,654 Model 3 and 58,179 Fusion Energi) and within two months it will overtake the Toyota Prius Plug-In.

We can’t yet guarantee that the Model 3 will be 1st by the end of this year, but it would be real show to the automotive industry as a whole, especially since the old stance was that consumers don’t want electric cars. Seems far from the truth now, doesn’t it?