So, while the focus now may be on expected declining U.S. sales, the future for the Model 3 looks exceptionally bright. In fact, it’s never looked brighter than right now.
Tesla has stated that virtually all current production of the Model 3 would be focused on Europe and China, which is reflected in our figures. Aside from an extremely limited number of new builds, Tesla was mostly left with just inventory Model 3s for the U.S. market.
Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In U.S.
Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 5,750 Model 3 to U.S. buyers in February 2019. Yes, that’s down a bit compared to the 6,500 we estimated for January, but it’s up substantially year-over-year compared to February 2018 (2,485 Model 3 estimated sales in U.S.). We expect these U.S. figures to rise again as the year progresses.
For February, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas:
Tesla Model S – 800
Tesla Model X – 1,100
Neither of these figures is especially weak or strong for a February month. For example, in February 2018, Tesla sold an estimated 1,125 Model S in the U.S. and 975 Model X. Meanwhile, in January 2019, Tesla sold an estimated 875 Model S and 950 Model X, so there’s not much in the way of change here.
Sales Boom Ahead?
What does the future hold for Tesla in regards to the introduction of the base Model 3? Numbers…BIG numbers. Stay tuned to see the sales boom in the coming months. These are exciting times, that’s for sure.
4 Comments on "Tesla Model 3, S, X February 2019 U.S. Sales: $35,000 Disruptor Coming"
It’s obvious why they had to release the base. There were just not enough buyers of the higher trims. Now while they flood the market with the base they need to get the Y reservation list going.
Why would anyone put down a reservation for the Y?
Tesla will deliver a combined total of more than 250,000 EV’s (Model S, Model X and Model 3) in the US in 2019.
That should be more like 350,000 total sales in 2019.