Tesla Model 3, Model S, & X Dashcam With Sentry Mode Updated

49 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Once again, Tesla makes notable feature improvements via over-the-air software updates.

At this point, we’re so used to Tesla’s over-the-air software update capability that we almost take it for granted. If you think about it, it’s truly fascinating that the automaker can completely revamp how a feature works in every car in its fleet. Just the simple push of a button on a keyboard somewhere in Tesla land and … bam! In all seriousness, there is a level of behind-the-scenes planning and programming for software updates like these that’s hard to comprehend.

We’re talking about Tesla Autopilot updates, and more specifically, the camera setup that allows for Teslacam (the vehicles’ built-in dashcam feature), as well as Sentry Mode. Tesla builds its cars with the necessary hardware, but then uses software coding to make the features work in its Model 3, Model S, and Model X. It’s important to note that older Model S vehicles without the latest Autopilot hardware can’t accept certain updates.

The most recent update allows Teslacam to capture and record video from the cars’ side cameras. So, while we’ve said in the past that some aftermarket dashcams may be a better option, the Teslacam now has a solid edge. In addition, Tesla vehicles will be able to store data from these videos, which will assist with the Sentry Mode feature as well.

Video Description via nosoproshop on YouTube (above):

Tesla Model 3 Dashcam with Sentry Mode Updated

With the latest Sentry Mode update, now dashcam is recording in 3 different angles. You will probably need a bigger USB drive now because your dashcam is now recording 3 videos at the same time instead of just the front camera.

Bicyclists suddenly moved out to the road while I am approaching. The truck was next to me at that time and I have no choice but step on the brake paddle until they move back into the bike lane.

Video Description via Ikani Tekalal on YouTube:

Tesla Dashcam 3 camera test

Tossing the 3 camera feed together into one video. Also a dude having fun on his bike down the freeway.

Source: Teslarati