Tesla Model 3, Model S And Model X Compared: Range, Price, 0-60
Which Tesla version to choose?
In the most recent months, the majority of plug-in cars sold in the U.S. were Teslas. The domination of the Californian company was especially high in the BEV category where it took from 75% to almost 90% of sales. This is why in this post we will focus particularly on Tesla and its three cars – Model 3, Model S and Model X.
We gathered all the models and versions (battery and motor options) to compare three basic parameters – the price after destination charge and federal tax credit, EPA range and 0-60 acceleration times.
The three Tesla models are available in a total of 11 versions (some hardware and some software differences). Those versions are currently no longer signed by battery capacity (75, 100, etc.).
Model 3:
- Mid Range, Rear-Wheel Drive
- Long Range, All-Wheel- Drive
- Performance (Long Range, All-Wheel- Drive)
Model S:
- Model S
- Model S with Extended Range
- Model S Performance
- Model S Performance with Ludicrous Mode
Model X:
- Model X
- Model X with Extended Range
- Model X Performance
- Model X Performance with Ludicrous Mode
By range and price
The comparison by range doesn’t give us much of differentiation as after Tesla retired the 75 kWh versions of Model S and Model X, all are equipped with the same 100 kWh battery we believe (the base versions seems to be software limited by 8%). It’s expected that over time Tesla will introduce some new offer, again with two battery options.
In the case of the Model 3, there are two battery options – Mid and Long Range, so the step change in range is significant.
By range and acceleration
In the case of acceleration, there is a significant improvement when selecting higher versions. The 0-60 mph time can be cut by roughly 40-50% between base and top of the line versions.
*some models estimated
Categories: Comparison, Tesla
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Tesla Model 3, Model S And Model X Compared: Range, Price, 0-60"
“Those versions are currently no longer signed by battery capacity (75, 100, etc.).”
Also, the time estimation for the $35k base version has been deleted from Tesla’s build page.