  1. Home
  2. Crashed EVs
  3. Tesla Model 3 Rear-Ended By Street Racing Camaro Driver

Tesla Model 3 Rear-Ended By Street Racing Camaro Driver

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 14

It’s unwise, illegal and frankly quite stupid to race other cars on public streets.

Luckily, everyone was okay this time around, but the Tesla Model 3 is surely totaled.

Tesla Crash News
Tesla Model 3 Initial Crash Test Results Released By IIHS
Nearly 100 Tesla Model 3s In Ohio For Independent Crash & Durability Testing
Tesla Model 3 Collides Head On With A Big Pole

A Tesla Model 3 owner tells the story via Tesla Motors Club Forum:

Was cruising along the i-90 tunnel in Seattle, WA on mercer island with my wife and 2 kids, when I hear some vehicles approach at high speed from behind. Then suddenly I hear a screeching sound from a car breaking hard, and then a car slams into my rear end – hard. I was going 65, so that vehicle must have been going significantly faster. From there I lose control of the car, and the car spins out of control, hitting the freeway divider wall all the way on the other side of the freeway 4 lanes across, and then bouncing back all the way back to the other side of the freeway and hitting that wall before coming to a stop.
Thankfully the model 3 performed miraculously, crumple zones compressed, airbags deployed, no fire after the accident, and no one in my family seems to be seriously injured.
Still processing what just happened and getting all the facts from the police (there may be a criminal case against the person who hit me), but any tips and things to watch out for as I go through the insurance process?

Below is a Tweet from our friends at EV News Daily:

It appears as though at least one witness posted on crash too. It seems a BMW M4 was racing a Chevy Camaro SS. The Camaro didn’t slow down in time. It salmmed into the rear of the Model 3, causing the car to lose control at speed.

The occupants of the Tesla Model 3 are all okay, though they did suffer some minor injuries and an experience that they’ll not soon forget.

Source: Tesla Motors Club Forum

Categories: Crashed EVs, Tesla

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

14 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Rear-Ended By Street Racing Camaro Driver"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
John
Guest
John

Camaro driver must’ve been using Autopilot while he was racing.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

In this case, it was “StupidMoronPilot”.
Hope those scumbag racers get arrested.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
jelloslug
Guest
jelloslug

It was made by Chevy; they don’t have anything nearly that advanced…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
ffbj
Guest
ffbj

Totaled for sure. It does show a very safe car though in the Model 3.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
WARREN
Guest
WARREN

Would love to see pic of the Camaro

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Kdawg
Guest
Kdawg

I wonder how much $ insurance will give?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Tim F
Guest
Tim F

Glad everyone is okay. Hopefully Tesla can put them to the front of the line for a replacement after this excellent safety testimonial.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
bro1999
Guest
bro1999

Did they catch the culprits? I’m having a hard time imagining the Camaro driver was able to drive away after seeing the damage to the rear of the 3.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Murrysville EV
Guest
Murrysville EV

Can’t anyone spell properly?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
John Hollenberg
Guest
John Hollenberg

Why no article on the Tesla that hit a parked car while on autopilot? Certainly is newsworthy.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/29/tesla-in-autopilot-mode-hit-a-parked-california-police-car.html

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
John Hollenberg
Guest
John Hollenberg

Why the down votes?

PS I own a Tesla model S and love it. Don’t have autopilot, probably wouldn’t use it if I did. However, the misuse and improper naming of autopilot needs to be called out at every occasion. Clearly the drivers fault using autopilot on that street and not paying attention.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 seconds ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

In this case the Tesla was the innocent victim, but as part of a larger problem InsideEVs and the other automotive press should do their part and stop posting videos of Tesla’s street racing ICE vehicles.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Britzzzmeister
Guest
Britzzzmeister

Thank Jesus the Camaro is a pretty safe car.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Goaterguy
Guest
Goaterguy

Common when you put that much horsepower in the hands of idiots. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/05/24/street-racers-kill-mother-pushing-stroller-police/639877002/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago