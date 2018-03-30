Tesla Model 3 Rear-Ended By Street Racing Camaro Driver
It’s unwise, illegal and frankly quite stupid to race other cars on public streets.
Luckily, everyone was okay this time around, but the Tesla Model 3 is surely totaled.
A Tesla Model 3 owner tells the story via Tesla Motors Club Forum:
Was cruising along the i-90 tunnel in Seattle, WA on mercer island with my wife and 2 kids, when I hear some vehicles approach at high speed from behind. Then suddenly I hear a screeching sound from a car breaking hard, and then a car slams into my rear end – hard. I was going 65, so that vehicle must have been going significantly faster. From there I lose control of the car, and the car spins out of control, hitting the freeway divider wall all the way on the other side of the freeway 4 lanes across, and then bouncing back all the way back to the other side of the freeway and hitting that wall before coming to a stop.
Thankfully the model 3 performed miraculously, crumple zones compressed, airbags deployed, no fire after the accident, and no one in my family seems to be seriously injured.
Still processing what just happened and getting all the facts from the police (there may be a criminal case against the person who hit me), but any tips and things to watch out for as I go through the insurance process?
Below is a Tweet from our friends at EV News Daily:
This is so scary – Camero & BMW racing on the road, one hits a Model 3.
Thank goodness this man & his kids are OK. Thank you @elonmusk & @tesla for building ‘em tough.
Child seat on the roof is haunting. Hope police prosecute the arse off the racers.https://t.co/BOm7tZJ0kC pic.twitter.com/haThKQztRm
— EV News Daily ⚡ (@EVNewsDaily) May 29, 2018
It appears as though at least one witness posted on crash too. It seems a BMW M4 was racing a Chevy Camaro SS. The Camaro didn’t slow down in time. It salmmed into the rear of the Model 3, causing the car to lose control at speed.
The occupants of the Tesla Model 3 are all okay, though they did suffer some minor injuries and an experience that they’ll not soon forget.
Source: Tesla Motors Club Forum
14 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Rear-Ended By Street Racing Camaro Driver"
Camaro driver must’ve been using Autopilot while he was racing.
In this case, it was “StupidMoronPilot”.
Hope those scumbag racers get arrested.
It was made by Chevy; they don’t have anything nearly that advanced…
Totaled for sure. It does show a very safe car though in the Model 3.
Would love to see pic of the Camaro
I wonder how much $ insurance will give?
Glad everyone is okay. Hopefully Tesla can put them to the front of the line for a replacement after this excellent safety testimonial.
Did they catch the culprits? I’m having a hard time imagining the Camaro driver was able to drive away after seeing the damage to the rear of the 3.
Can’t anyone spell properly?
Why no article on the Tesla that hit a parked car while on autopilot? Certainly is newsworthy.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/29/tesla-in-autopilot-mode-hit-a-parked-california-police-car.html
Why the down votes?
PS I own a Tesla model S and love it. Don’t have autopilot, probably wouldn’t use it if I did. However, the misuse and improper naming of autopilot needs to be called out at every occasion. Clearly the drivers fault using autopilot on that street and not paying attention.
In this case the Tesla was the innocent victim, but as part of a larger problem InsideEVs and the other automotive press should do their part and stop posting videos of Tesla’s street racing ICE vehicles.
Thank Jesus the Camaro is a pretty safe car.
Common when you put that much horsepower in the hands of idiots. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/05/24/street-racers-kill-mother-pushing-stroller-police/639877002/