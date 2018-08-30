Tesla Model 3 Production Now Likely Exceeding 6,000 Per Week
2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 10
After crossing the 5,000 unit milestone, Tesla seems to be upping production even more by the day
Ever since Tesla announced the Model 3, there’s been a lot of ups and downs. When launched, literally hundreds of thousands of people lined up to buy it. Most actually made deposits in order to reserve the vehicle. This yielded the best opening day for any product on the market of this kind, ever.
Bloomberg recently (well, relatively) decided to build a tool in order to help them estimate the number of Model 3s rolling off the production lines at Tesla’s Freemont, California facility. The projection uses Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs). Additionally, direct reporting on purchases from owners helps the service achieve a more educated estimate on the total production number.
Currently, the tool estimates that Tesla has manufactured 75,041 Model 3s so far. According to the data available within the tool, Tesla is building approximately 6,278 Model 3s per week. These figures represent the best-educated guess we can have on the model output.
Keep in mind that the tracker is not accurate when it comes to daily or even weekly current output, but rather, long-term estimates. Also, even if Tesla did have a week that exceeded 6,000 units or a day that would extrapolate to that over time, this doesn’t directly correlate with sustained production. Moreover, as the end of the month is nearing, we always need to keep in mind that production and deliveries are two very different things.
Back on July 2nd, Tesla reported that the company produced 5,031 Model 3s over a weekly period – the first time it passed the 5,000 unit milestone. This seems a rather impressive increase over that figure and hopefully, means that the production woes experienced by the carmaker at their Freemont facility are now well in the past.
Source: Bloomberg
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Production Now Likely Exceeding 6,000 Per Week"
Now let’s get those margins to at least 20% and the $35K car out and it’s game over for Spiegel and friends…
You forgot the half a dozen factories to go with it – needed to up production to anywhere near the required amount to actually threaten the “big boys” in the next few years.
As other sub-$40k electric cars are introduced and Tesla is losing the tax credit, the short range Model 3 will finally face competition and the production will quickly meet the demand. The Supercharger network, however, still is a huge value when you get a Tesla, so I expect that many people (including me) are willing to get a Model 3 with a shorter range and higher price over the competition only because of this.
haha! Did you use any data other then Vin registration to verify the supposed production? Photos, and video from the factory parking lot show something completely different, and if Tesla had hit 6K Elon would be all over twitter talking about it, so lets use our heads here, Bloombergs tracker has been high and low at all times since it started. Right now their total production estimate it is about 5K high. And before the usual suspects attack this post, go back to the last times I suggested the tracker was high, both times I was right on target. Near the end of Q2 the tracker was corrected to the exact number I posted, and used the exact logic for the changes. My track record is far more accurate then Bloombergs.
We have been reporting on the tracker progress since the day Bloomberg started it. We always keep the readership posted as to its numbers. However, I added a little disclaimer that is usually in there pertaining to its lack of immediate accuracy. When it comes to sales week and estimating deliveries, we don’t even look at the tracker. As you stated, we factor in a wealth of different sources and variables before we publish those numbers, so as to be as accurate as possible. The Bloomberg model is better for long-term, but we will still continue to run updates on it for comparison.
Right….David “Green” is more accurate then everyone else?
I see you share another trait with the Trumpster–you are both legends in your own minds.
As if looking at a parking lot leads to scientific reasoning…
@David Green, Do you have a link to your tracker? What do you base it on? Bloomberg said they were probably low for the last month or two, and will likely skew a bit high in the next month as their numbers even out.
Yes, but….but…what about that day when they sent people home early?
Articles such as this one hurt the credibility of this site.