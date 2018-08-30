Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Crush Corvette At The Strip
Yet another kick butt Tesla Model 3 Performance share.
We are well aware that many people knock Tesla vehicle’s performance attributes since the cars are exceptional off the line (the instant torque of electric cars is not new news), but don’t necessarily compete well in curvy track competitions. This is why we have been sharing stories as of late about the Tesla Model 3 Performance and its incredible track prowess. However, the most compelling part of the whole Model 3 Performance equation is that while it can kick it on the track, it also fares well on the drag strip. Best of both worlds, right?
According to Tesla, the Model 3 Performance can tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds. With the Performance Upgrades Package, it has a top speed of 155 mph. Some have stated and proven that it can do better to 60 mph, while others have been yet to pull off such numbers. The bottom line is that this production-level electric car is plenty fast, especially for a compact/midsize family sedan. We surely can’t classify the Chevrolet Corvette as a car that would be advantageous for a small family. Moreover, most cars that can even begin to compete with Tesla vehicles in terms of acceleration (or the Model 3’s handling capabilities) are much more expensive and/or aren’t ideal for families.
Are you truly impressed by the recent reviews of the Tesla Model 3 Performance? Have you driven one? Do you own one? Any plans to place an order? We’d love to hear from you in the comment section below.
Video Description via Chill Cars on YouTube:
InCar: Tesla Model 3 Performance vs C7 Corvette
ProTip: Manual transmission cars are difficult to launch well without a ton of practice. Automatics make you much quicker but are generally less entertaining to drive. Teslas are effortlessly quick. Quick enough that they are still entertaining.
Yes, I redlighted. 🙁 And no, it doesn’t affect the 1/4 mile time on the timeslip.
Corvette: 2.364 60′, 8.918@88.38 1/8 mile, 13.278@113.19 1/4 mile P3D: 1.808 60′, 7.489@94.31 1/8 mile, 11.739@114.12 1/4 mile
Beats it like it’s a redheaded stepchild.
Best part is the short dastardly laugh the driver makes as the Tesla goes into launch and passes the Corvette.
It can be difficult to locate a optionless base Vette, finding one with an option or two isn’t that difficult…You can probably qualify for an incentive or two and haggle a Vette down to as low as $50K, the Model 3 P is almost $30K more…On the otherhand, a Camaro ZL1 which has the Z06’s engine and MSRPs for $62K would be the better vehicle to test and would most likely come down to the driver…
The Model 3 Performance base price without autopilot, performance upgrade or track package is $64,000. So around $14,000 more than the theoretical talked down base Corvette. Or $19,000 more with the performance package which doesn’t increase power just adds better brakes and wheels.
The regular RWD Model 3 has about the same 1/4 mile time as this Corvette and driver. 13.278 vs.13.38 for the RWD Model 3.
And throw in the fact that you can put a few solar PV panels on your roof to complete cover all the fuel costs. EVs are just ridiculously cool.
Suggest you put this on two lines in a mono-space font where you can line up numbers 🙂
2.364 60′, 8.918@88.38 1/8 mile, 13.278@113.19 1/4 mile — Corvette
1.808 60′, 7.489@94.31 1/8 mile, 11.739@114.12 1/4 mile — P3D