Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Crush Corvette At The Strip

Yet another kick butt Tesla Model 3 Performance share.

We are well aware that many people knock Tesla vehicle’s performance attributes since the cars are exceptional off the line (the instant torque of electric cars is not new news), but don’t necessarily compete well in curvy track competitions. This is why we have been sharing stories as of late about the Tesla Model 3 Performance and its incredible track prowess. However, the most compelling part of the whole Model 3 Performance equation is that while it can kick it on the track, it also fares well on the drag strip. Best of both worlds, right?

According to Tesla, the Model 3 Performance can tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds. With the Performance Upgrades Package, it has a top speed of 155 mph. Some have stated and proven that it can do better to 60 mph, while others have been yet to pull off such numbers. The bottom line is that this production-level electric car is plenty fast, especially for a compact/midsize family sedan. We surely can’t classify the Chevrolet Corvette as a car that would be advantageous for a small family. Moreover, most cars that can even begin to compete with Tesla vehicles in terms of acceleration (or the Model 3’s handling capabilities) are much more expensive and/or aren’t ideal for families.

Video Description via Chill Cars on YouTube: InCar: Tesla Model 3 Performance vs C7 Corvette ProTip: Manual transmission cars are difficult to launch well without a ton of practice. Automatics make you much quicker but are generally less entertaining to drive. Teslas are effortlessly quick. Quick enough that they are still entertaining. Yes, I redlighted. 🙁 And no, it doesn’t affect the 1/4 mile time on the timeslip. Corvette: 2.364 60′, 8.918@88.38 1/8 mile, 13.278@113.19 1/4 mile P3D: 1.808 60′, 7.489@94.31 1/8 mile, 11.739@114.12 1/4 mile

