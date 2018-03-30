See The Tesla Model 3 Performance / AWD Configurator Here
It was only a matter of time before we’d get to see the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Dual-Motor AWD configurator live.
For all the Tesla Model 3 reservation holders out there or those that have big plans to put a deposit down, we have our first look at Tesla’s online Design Studio with the new options in place. This way, if you haven’t had an opportunity to start your configuration or were waiting until these new choices were made available, you can see firsthand exactly what it all looks like and how to go about the process.
We pointed out earlier on that some of the future options had been added and we’re sure that more will be added soon enough. However, below are some of the first videos that actually afford you an opportunity to go through the Model 3 configurator step by step with the additional choices.
Video Description via Tri’s Garage on YouTube:
More options have been added to the Tesla Model 3 Configurator. Join me as I go over the new Performance Model 3 Dual Motor.
Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube:
I have the best subscribers on YouTube. Shane let me into his design studio to configure a Performance Model 3 to see the cost and share with the awesome Tesla community. Enjoy
Surely enjoy these shares and let us know on our Forum or in the comment section if you’re a Model 3 reservation holder. Do you plan to follow through? Which variant are you considering? Have you placed an order?
Elon said the performance Model 3 will be available to order in Canada this week !
I just got the ability to order AWD today.
I thought Elon said the performance version would come out before the LR AWD, but based on this video, the delivery date is within the same window… not that I’m complaining, but I thought it was note worthy.
Has Tesla ever delivered on vehicle delivery dates Musk has proposed?
At some point, is it expected that there will be more alacarte option selections? Like I might want the faux leather material, but not the glass roof and other premium upgrades.
At this point, there are probably all sorts of contingency plans, but if reservations stay >100k I would be surprised to see more options. We’ll be stuck in the “when” game, for those we await.
With a reservation, my Configurator updated to “Late 2018”, from “Mid”, for AWD. It used to say “Late” for standard battery, and “Mid” for AWD.
Same price as BMW M3 with all the goodies but with less maintenance, no gas or oil changes. I love the WiFi updates and filling up at home.
And without the entirely aluminum ///M tuned suspension.
Better have some coil-overs or something to make it so special.