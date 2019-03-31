Nissan Sentra Slams Into Tesla Model 3 & Then Catches Fire
Well, it wasn’t the Tesla that flamed up this time.
Hmm, the Tesla was supposed to be the car that went up in flames, right? What gives? The truth here is that it’s actually much less common for EVs to catch fire. But, most of us wouldn’t ever realize that since electric car fires get an intense amount of media coverage. Let’s not forget that gas cars catch on fire every day, but the media doesn’t dwell on it since it’s all too common.
Don’t get us wrong here, if a battery catches fire, it’s surely a significant feat to extinguish it. Sometimes it takes an extra team of trained firefighters to even know what to do and how to get it done in the most efficient manner. Not to mention that sometimes it can reignite even after the fact. However, this still doesn’t disprove the data and research that shows that gas cars ignite much more readily than electric cars.
A Tesla Model 3 owner recently shared a crash that he endured (the wreck occurred back in October 2018, but new details have become available Now). Gladly, due to Tesla’s incredible safety record, he fared well. Meanwhile, a Nissan Sentra was following too close and driving at high speeds. It ended up crashing into the back of his Tesla. Interestingly, the Nissan went up in flames.
Update:
In touch w/M3 owner @fatdonkeyuan & thx 4 providing more info.
“I walked away with minor sprain. Now the #Model3 is fixing & no damage to body frame & batteries (surprise). Only need 2 replace the trunk & other parts. #Tesla is awesome”
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Safety Rating$TSLA pic.twitter.com/LmG4pNaJDb
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) March 27, 2019
Teslarati recounts that the Sentra’s front bumper ended up “embedded on the electric car’s rear bumper.”
Fortunately, the Sentra driver also survived the crash, but the car’s situation is a different story. While the Nissan proved to be a total loss, an approved Tesla repair specialist was able to fix the Model 3. Still, it took some three months to repair the electric car.
Source: Teslarati
Tesla Model-3 is declared a reliable and a safe car. Congratulation to Team Tesla on making such a safe car.
Gassers are dangerous. Electrics are safe.
Actually, the Model 3 is the safest car made.
I hope the people in the Sentra were ok, but I wonder if some of the lunatic serial anti-Tesla forces and concern trolls will try and paint this as a Tesla are dangerous to other cars.
It’s unusual for any car to burn in this kind of accident. Probably fuel line got compromised and spilled onto hot exhaust manifold. EVs have neither of those items.
Sooo many people say electric cars catch on fire all the time and gas cars never do and it’s just crazy that so many people think that
It’s perfectly acceptable and alright for dangerous Gassers to go up in flames & burn up because they’ve been doing it for years. God forbid if an EV goes up in flames , you never hear the end of it !
I think the difference with an EV is when they catches on fire they are hell to put out and can reignite at some point in the future. Gas gas have very predictable fires that firefighters know and understand.