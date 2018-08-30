Tesla Model 3 Blows Away Competition In Multiple Drag Races

33 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

A rather mysterious blue Tesla Model 3 made an appearance at a drag strip meet at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego

Earlier this month, the spectators at the drag strip meet at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California, got to witness a mysterious deep blue Tesla Model 3 showing and tearing up the grid. It’s safe to say the Model 3 made a big splash at the event. The vehicle ran several 1/8 mile drag races, giving its petrol-powered counterparts a run for their money.

The video showing this Model 3’s drag strip runs was shared on YouTube’s auto-themed 7zerex channel. The channel notes how the Model 3’s specifics weren’t revealed to the spectators during the RaceLegal.com-organized drag racing meet. But the way it dealt with every car it met on the drag strip, suggests that this was the Performance version of the Model 3. However, even though the Model 3 came with red brake calipers and 20-inch Performance Sport Wheels, the vehicle lacked the red-underlined Dual Motor badge and the carbon fiber spoiler. Both part of the Tesla Performance upgrade for the electric sedan.

Tesla claims that the Model 3 Performance can sprint from 0-60mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.5 seconds. It’s capable of beating the likes of a BMW M3 or a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG and the Audi RS4 with ease. And mind you, these are some serious performance oriented machines. Earlier, we saw how a Model 3 Performance can run the 1/4 mile in a whopping 11.771 seconds, posting an exit speed of 113.55 miles per hour (182km/h).

And now, it seems that the shorter 1/8 mile races favor the torque-laden Model 3 against the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) competition even more.

As you will see from the video above, this Model 3 competed against some tough competition on the track, smoking every one of them. In one of its runs on the drag strip, the EV encountered a heavily modified car that looked right at home on the racetrack. The Tesla dealt with it pretty easily. The car crossed the 1/8-mile mark at 94 mph, leaving its competitor way behind. Further following runs with other challengers resulted in the same, with the Model 3 easily taking the race win every time.

Grab a look at all the races in the video.

Source: Teslarati