Tesla Model 3 MPGe, Efficiency Improves For 2018

5 hours ago by Eric Loveday

Which likely means that range is up too, though Tesla often reduces the range figure just to be on the under-promise, over-deliver side.

The official EPA site now has a listing for the 2018 Tesla Model 3 and one figure is worthy of mention. For 2018, MPGe of the Model 3 improves from 126 combined to 130. Only the Hyundai IONIQ Electric is more efficient at 136 MPGe.

This is still for the long-range version of the Model 3, which remains rated at 310 miles of total electric range, so no changes there.

As the graphic notes, MPGe for the 2018 Model 3 is now:

136 MPGe city

123 MPGe highway

130 MPGe combined

As expected from those improved figures, the 2018 Model 3 consumes slightly less kWh per 100 miles. the 2018 version is listed at 26 kWh/100 miles, whereas the 2017 model is at 27 kWh /100 miles. So, we can say with relative certainty that the 2018 3 has improved range, though as noted above Tesla generally understates that figure and that’s likely why the automaker and EPA aren’t listing a slightly higher range.

Hat tip to Arpe!