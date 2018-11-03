  1. Home
  3. Tesla Model 3 Arrives In Italy, Plus Long Lines Form To See 3 In Germany

Tesla Model 3 Arrives In Italy, Plus Long Lines Form To See 3 In Germany

BY MARK KANE

Tesla presents the Model 3 simultaneously in several countries.

Tesla Model 3 presentations started in selected stores in Europe, attracting tremendous interest. The first images and videos show that enthusiasm is strong.

The first reports begin to appear from Germany, Italy, Spain and other countries from the list of the first markets (Norway, France, Spain, China, Japan, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands).

It’s too early to judge the sales potential, but we assume that only production constraints could stop the Model 3 from taking best-selling title from Nissan LEAF in 2019.

3 Comments

newest oldest most voted
tester

Wow, right in BMW’s back yard too!

How amazing to see lines around the world just to see a mass production car. Rough (and embarrassing?) time to be a legacy automaker with execs that still believe most of their cars are going to have a gas engine 30 years from now.

2 hours ago
MDEV

The IPhone moment 2008, let it roll……….

1 hour ago
eject

You can have zero line if you want to see a US version of the Model 3 in Munich. There is one at the electronica fair. Hardly anyone stops. The ID Buzz is also there at the Infineon booth. However, while you can touch the Model 3 the Buzz is behind a barrier.

16 minutes ago