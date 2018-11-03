Tesla Model 3 Arrives In Italy, Plus Long Lines Form To See 3 In Germany
Tesla presents the Model 3 simultaneously in several countries.
Tesla Model 3 presentations started in selected stores in Europe, attracting tremendous interest. The first images and videos show that enthusiasm is strong.
The first reports begin to appear from Germany, Italy, Spain and other countries from the list of the first markets (Norway, France, Spain, China, Japan, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands).
It’s too early to judge the sales potential, but we assume that only production constraints could stop the Model 3 from taking best-selling title from Nissan LEAF in 2019.
Long waiting line in front of the Munich, Germany 🇩🇪 Tesla’s store. Everyone is exciting to see Model 3.
No demand like Tesla 🐻 said ?
🤔🤭$TSLA #Tesla #Germany #Model3 pic.twitter.com/HLQGWLlGCK
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) November 14, 2018
Tesla Model 3 just landed Italy (video)$TSLA #Tesla #TeslaItaly #Model3 https://t.co/2K7JkX4We0
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) November 14, 2018
Wow, right in BMW’s back yard too!
How amazing to see lines around the world just to see a mass production car. Rough (and embarrassing?) time to be a legacy automaker with execs that still believe most of their cars are going to have a gas engine 30 years from now.
The IPhone moment 2008, let it roll……….
You can have zero line if you want to see a US version of the Model 3 in Munich. There is one at the electronica fair. Hardly anyone stops. The ID Buzz is also there at the Infineon booth. However, while you can touch the Model 3 the Buzz is behind a barrier.