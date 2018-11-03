Tesla Model 3 Arrives In Italy, Plus Long Lines Form To See 3 In Germany

3 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla presents the Model 3 simultaneously in several countries.

Tesla Model 3 presentations started in selected stores in Europe, attracting tremendous interest. The first images and videos show that enthusiasm is strong.

The first reports begin to appear from Germany, Italy, Spain and other countries from the list of the first markets (Norway, France, Spain, China, Japan, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands).

It’s too early to judge the sales potential, but we assume that only production constraints could stop the Model 3 from taking best-selling title from Nissan LEAF in 2019.