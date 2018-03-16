Tesla Model 3 Heated Rear Seats Now Activated Via OTA Update
19 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 32
It has appeared all along that the Tesla Model 3 was manufactured with the hardware for heated rear seats, and now there’s proof.
The Tesla Model 3 entered the market in very small batches, the first of which went to employees for the purpose of reporting any early issues. These first cars were delivered missing many features due to the need for updates. As the Model 3 has rolled out to a wider audience, Tesla has been gradually sending over-the-air software updates to bring feature availability to all vehicles.
READ ALSO: Tesla Model 3 OTA Update Improves Security Of Keys
The most recent update (version 8.1) finally activates the Model 3’s heated back seats. According to Teslarati, and gleaned from several reports on social media, the update also addresses the phone key system, touchscreen icon orientation, and Automatic Emergency Braking. As first reported by Teslarati, Raghuram Kamath shared screenshots with update details on Facebook:
Keep passengers warm with heated back seats
When the weather is cold, treat your backseat passengers to the luxury of warm seats. Tap the fan icon to access climate controls, then tap the Seats tab. Then, choose the seat you want heated and adjust the heat to your passenger’s liking.
Unlocking with a phone key
For added security, we’ve updated how your Model 3 unlocks doors and trunk. Now, when you’re next to the vehicle with a connected phone key, the doors unlock when you pull the handles, and the trunk unlocks when you push the trunk switch.
Automatic Emergency Braking speed increase
The maximum speed at which Automatic Emergency Braking is available has increased from 50 mph to 90 mph. Automatic Emergency Braking is enabled by default. You can temporarily disable it by tapping the Controls icon on the bottom left corner of the touchscreen, and then tap Autopilot > Settings > Automatic Emergency Braking > OFF setting. The feature is re-enabled on your next drive.
Rearranged touchscreen controls
Thanks to customer feedback, we’ve rearranged the touchscreen icons that what you use most often is even easier to reach. The Media Player and Phone icons are now located on the left of the touchscreen.
Many updates to Tesla vehicles occur as part of an open dialogue that CEO Elon Musk has with owners on Twitter. In the past, Musk has gone so far as to ask what can be improved. He also spends a great deal of time communicating via the social network and acknowledges people’s reasonable update requests.
Obviously, the heated seats had to have the hardware installed in advance in order for an update to suffice, but this isn’t the case with many OTA improvements.
It wasn’t long ago that an update added an easy entry and exit feature for the Tesla Model S and X, which was one of several suggestions that owners provided to Musk in a long string of Twitter replies back in December.
RELATED: Tesla OTA Update To Add Easy-Exit Steering Wheel Function
What’s next? Do you have any ideas for updates to Tesla’s fleet that could possibly be initiated via the OTA feature?
Keep the conversation going in our Forum. Start a new thread about this article and make your point heard.
Follow the link below to see the specific screenshots referred to above.
Source: Teslarati, Model3OwnersClub
All EV’s need heated seats – and having the steering wheel heated is also important.
All EV’s also need direct heating windshield defrosters – only the e-Golf has this, as far as I know. This can save a lot of range, in the winter.
By the way – please give us the ability to edit our posts; as long as you are improving the web site.
Heated window is a great idea, as if you want to run without cabin heat you often can’t because it means fogging.
The issue is cost, in many winter areas windshields get broken a lot. How much extra does it cost to replace a heated window? If it is $200 extra, that is like 2000 kwh of electricity, at say 4 kwh average heater use it is 500 hours of not using my heater. If I average 30 mph that is 15000 miles, or maybe 5 winters worth.
My guess is it comes back to if you like the feature or not, maybe won’t pay for itself but having extra range can be nice, etc.
My eGolf windshield was $700…covered by insurance, fortunately.
While I agree with the editing function those direct heated windshields don’t look right. I prefer them to be just solid glass.
Although having it as an option wouldn’t be a bad idea for those that actually want it.
You get used to them quite fast and then you won’t even notice the elements.
“All EV’s also need direct heating windshield defrosters – only the e-Golf has this, as far as I know.”
I thought Mercedes Benz B-class Electric also has that feature.
FWIW – I would edit your statement. All small battery EVs need heated windshields.
The range hit on a Tesla for running the heat is modest. The real range killer is increased drag in the winter.
And the other issue is average speed. You need range when your average speed is 70. At that speed, the time needed to heat is smaller. And then if you are supercharging, there is some free waste heat.
Wait, the backseat passenger has to ask the driver “turn up my seats a little please”. Then 15 minutes later “I’m getting too hot, can you turn them back down please”.
The cost cutting in this interior is too much.
No, it is the hipster spartan look /sarcasm
Exactly, there is a fine line between doing it for a clean style and being cheap.
How much could a couple of rear seat heater buttons cost? I mean the Bolt and its rather cheap-ass interior even has seat heater on/off buttons for rear passengers for crying out loud!
Exactly, maybe some complexity adding wires (which they are trying to reduce), but can’t be more than a few dollars per car. They could go right by the rear USB ports (which they already had to run wires for).
Maybe the rear seat passengers are supposed to adjust their seat temps “through the App” on their own phones? /s/
I honestly don’t get the design trade-offs… the same company that would do those silly doors on the Model X would skip a few cheap buttons that you’d find in any sub $20K Honda? Makes zero sense.
Hey bro too bad no one has ever found out if the rear seat heaters on the bolt even work as they are so uncomfortable that no one has been able to sit in them long enough to see if their butt actually gets warm.
That’s why a center console, for the rear passengers, is necessary!
Back seat kids “Dad, I’m cold”
Dad “OK I’ll take my eyes off the road whilst I find the correct section of screen to press”
Kids “Daaaad, my bottoms burning”
Dad “OK I’ll take my eyes off the road whilst I find the correct “.. crash
The section of the screen never changes. There isn’t anything to “find”.
Er, you have to take your eyes off the road to do simply stuff that even cheap-o cars have dedicated buttons for– which you can find by feel.
That sounds like GENIUS design. As if the driver won’t be distracted enough, having people yell from the back to turn on/off the seat heaters every few minutes will surely help.
Hey bro now I understand why gm left off so many features off the bolt as they were worried about distractions. I mean who needs a garage door opener when you could possibly be distracted by pushing a button and god forbid putting active cruise control and having to move a lever that would be sure to cause a 16 car pile up.
Thank heavens the reason that gm in their infinite wisdom left the bolt so increable lacking was to save people from being distracted. I do understand though that with a car as small as the bolt there is just not a lot of mass between the passengers and the outside world so even the smallest distraction could ultimately end up crushing the bolt like a tin can.
“Wait, the backseat passenger has to ask the driver ‘turn up my seats a little please’.”
Not a very likely scenario. If there are people in the back seat, then most likely there is also a passenger in the “shotgun” front seat. That passenger can adjust controls on the screen; no need for the driver to do so.
Not impossible of course, but when is the last time you had to ride in the back seat of a car when there was not a passenger “riding shotgun”?
I would guess that not a lot of kids are posting on this forum so you won’t get any affirmative answers.
I am in a family of 3. The miles with just a back seat passenger number as many as those with all 3. Now – the other issue is car seats. Those of course don’t get the effect of the heat. So children under 8 don’t get much benefit and for me that is the vast majority of the back seat passengers.
Which really comes down to back seat heaters are not really all that important. Our Leaf has them and our Tesla does not. If you have 3 or 4 adults in the car, it is hot. It would have to be pretty cold out to not be. And then you are running the heat to keep the windshield clean.
As someone with 5 years with a car with rear seat heaters – much ado about nothing. Just a surprising luxury for the 3 times we have turned them on.
Funny about people complaining about the cost thing. The wires and elements surely cost 100 times the button cost. Yet they had it in there and didn’t list it as a feature.
Tesla is taking the software engineering approach to cars? I’m not sure it’s only beneficial.
PSA: you will still need leg warmers….
And/or thigh warmers if someone taller than 5’9″ or so sits in the rear seats due to the lack of thigh support/contact with the seats.
That’s what I was getting at!
I like OTA updates but at the same time there is no reason that a software update should have been necesssary to make these work. They should have been sold with them working from the beginning.
If Tesla had waited until everything they planned the car to eventually be equipped with was working, tested, and fully de-bugged, then we would still be waiting for Tesla to start selling the Model 3.
Just who would that benefit? Oh, yeah — the laggard legacy auto makers who still are not making compelling plug-in EVs.
Personally, I think it’s a very clever production and marketing strategy: start selling the car even before they have all the software fully developed and debugged, which allowed Tesla to concentrate on the important things before production started, leaving the less important things until later.
Those who want to wait for everything to be fully developed still have the option of doing so. Even first-day reservation holders can choose to delay converting their reservation to an order.
Too late for me. I cancelled my reservation last night.
For any other mfr, functioning rear seat heaters wouldn’t make the news. Tesla doesn’t realize that many Model 3 buyers will NOT be first adopters who are willing to tolerate such shenanigans.
I was a Day 1 reservation holder (sight unseen), so you can all thank me for bumping you up in line.
I’ll be giving my $1000 to another mfr. I’ve had enough of the bait-and-switch pricing, quality issues, endless production delays, and that stupid, unsafe center display.
I hate video displays in cars. I just need to see the road, my speed, and my battery level. Everything else is a distraction.
“Obviously, the heated seats had to have the hardware installed in advance in order for an update to suffice”
Naww, Tesla got its energy to matter reassembly system working a couple versions back…
Why would Tesla need to do OTA for rear seat heating? Just to prove that OTA is useful? Why would they install the necessary heaters and wiring but not make the heaters accessible in the first place?
Love it! Can’t wait for the update!
I have always thought the Model 3 is built without the rear seat heater, this is a very pleasant surprise!
(The car is already better than my expectation to begin with.)
I actually suspect this is just a stop-gap measure until they OTA enable voice controls for rear seat passengers to control it themselves.