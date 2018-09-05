Let’s Look At Tesla Model 3 Gross Margins: Long & Mid Range
Will Model 3 Mid Range affect profitability?
As Tesla is removing its Long Range rear-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 in favor of the all-new surprising Mid Range rear-wheel drive version, a question arises – is this wise from the business perspective?
One of the recent Teslike.com articles addresses gross margins. By assuming battery capacity of particular versions (as the only/main difference) and battery prices at $115/kWh, you can estimate how the gross margin of Mid Range or Standard Range versions will vary compared to the assumed gross margin of the Long Range version.
In attached examples (below is one for 25% gross margin for Long Range), it turns out that the decrease in price is bigger than the cost savings over the lower amount of batteries, which translates to several percent lower gross margins with every step to Mid Range and Standard Range.
Tesla Model 3 gross margins (Source: Teslike.com)
It sounds reasonable to us that the more affordable Model 3 will earn less for Tesla. This is why Tesla was pursuing the Long Range, and then all-wheel drive Performance versions, as well as why the general automotive industry was moving from cars to SUVs.
In the case of the cheaper Model 3, customers will probably opt for less optional equipment too.
At first glance, it seems that by introducing the Mid Range Model 3, Tesla will decrease profitability. However, there are other factors that could increase profitability:
- some customers will go for the Long Range Dual Motor version (because Long Range rear-wheel drive is removed), others will take Mid Range with maybe some more options
- some customers will go for the Mid Range version now instead of continuing to wait for Standard Range version
Source: Teslike.com
11 Comments on "Let’s Look At Tesla Model 3 Gross Margins: Long & Mid Range"
Another crucial reason — more cells available to feed into the starved Powerwall customers. Lots of installations awaiting and that’s money not earned there on solar installations that’s not servicing that huge Solar City debt.
Have to factor in the earnings on those installations since now able to feed batteries there without sacrificing production #s throughput since the battery pack assembly isn’t affected (just less cells). The SR will impact flow and they aren’t ready for that since they just got the new battery pack lines installed last month.
At 10-15k per installation of arrays, Tesla will make out nicely to restart those — factor that into the margins and probably comes out ahead by a lot more with the MR.
Analysts seem to be pretty much in agreement that Tesla doesn’t make much if any profit off selling PowerWalls or PowerPacks. It looks to me like every Gigafactory cell that goes into a PowerWall or PowerPack instead of into a Tesla car, represents a loss of profit for Tesla. That’s why Tesla hasn’t significantly increased the production of PowerWalls or PowerPacks.
Well, if he can’t get the price of the standard right, the rest is bunk figures. Sandy Munro said that the Model III could be built for $28k and sold for $35k.
Think Author is using the forced PUP into the calculation, and then ‘options’ are Paint/Wheels/EAP
All cost figures are wild estimates, including Sandy Munro’s; moreover, the real figure will change with time as Tesla gets more experience in manufacturing, assembly, and component sourcing. Teslike (the source of this article’s figures) considered three gross margin scenarios for the LR: 25%, 15%, and 5%. They then calculated the MR gross margin for each.
The MR is definitely lower margin, but with most planned LR buyers advancing their order to 2018 for the full tax credit, there would be little demand in the first few months of 2019. It was a good move introducing the MR now to boost 2019 US sales.
Yeah, even Sandy’s estimates are still estimates. I don’t know how “wild” they are, but there is no reason to believe they’re especially accurate. Sandy can’t possibly know what volume Tesla will produce — even Tesla can’t predict that accurately in advance — and unit price (and therefore profit margin) is directly affected by volume of production.
Hopefully Sandy’s cost estimates are an educated guess, but at best they are still a guess.
The other argument is that this is a mass market car. If the lower price kicks up volume total profit may rise and there is the halo effect of actually outselling established competitors by number of units not just profit. Also, understand Musk’s perspective, the more Tesla can sell, the more good it does for the environment (including the use of fewer raw materials which affects conservation, raw material shortages and disposal pollution).
The big institutional investors already want to stifle musk’s and Tesla’s Innovation by applying pure Financial models too something that is bigger than pure Financial models especially if you have the ability to look past the next quarter or the next annual. This is why replacing Musk with a traditional leader wood badly damaged Tesla as an innovator and as a contributor to the Future. Did anyone notice what happened to Apple when they got rid of Jobs and replaced them with a Pepsi executive?
Is this inside EV’S or InsideWallStreet? I get that profit is essential to success, but you are applying the perspective of dreary quants to a revolution the Tesla and Musk are almost single handedly responsible for through technical innovation and risk taking (there is no chance the mainstream makers would be where they are without the impetus provided by Tesla. VW would still be pushing diesel as would all the Germans. GM world have backed away as they did with the first EV with Luddites like the “brilliant” Bob Lutz). Like I said, the financial is important and must be discussed realistically, just with a little less emphasis on the smothering blanket of conventional institutional Financial thinking which has its place but it ain’t here!
“At first glance, it seems that by introducing the Mid Range Model 3, Tesla will decrease profitability.”
Sure, from the extremely narrow viewpoint of a one-dimensional analysis. But throw in a second dimension, volume of sales, and things might look different. It’s a no-brainer to suggest that Tesla might be trading off lower unit profit margin for higher volume of sales; that’s a well-known business practice. In fact, I’d say that’s not merely possible, but probable.
40 k$ for the standard range Model 3 ? This will make Telsa dectractors happy …