Tesla Model 3 Leads Germany To New Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record
Tesla noted 1,092 registrations, including 959 Model 3!
Plug-in electric car sales in Germany reached a new all-time record in February thanks to a significant increase in the pure electric segment.
In total, 6,839 new plug-in passenger cars were registered, which is 34% more than a year ago at near-record market share of 2.54%. The plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, have fallen for the sixth month in a row.
- BEVs: 4,637 – up 82% at ≈1.72% market share
- PHEVs: 2,202 – down 14% at ≈0.82% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2019
The all-electric surge was mostly caused by volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3, which noted 959 registrations! Together with 133 S/X, Tesla had 1,092 registrations!
The other best-selling models for the month were Renault ZOE (782), BMW i3 (694, including 628 BEVs), Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (544) and Hyundai Kona Electric (400).
Several other important models:
- Audi e-tron – 155
- Jaguar I-PACE – 92
- Kia Niro EV – 52
Registrations of StreetScooter commercial electric vans amounted to just 111 in February.
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Leads Germany To New Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record"
That’s got to be like ice cold water in the face for the entire German Automobile Industry.
This is not a joke.
Wake up stat.
Go Tesla!
Check out that iPace destroying the Model 3… oh, sorry, Anton. Didn’t happen.
Germans only buy German brands, they said…