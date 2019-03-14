Tesla Model 3 Leads Germany To New Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record

  1. Home
Tesla Model 3

BY MARK KANE

Tesla noted 1,092 registrations, including 959 Model 3!

Plug-in electric car sales in Germany reached a new all-time record in February thanks to a significant increase in the pure electric segment.

In total, 6,839 new plug-in passenger cars were registered, which is 34% more than a year ago at near-record market share of 2.54%. The plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, have fallen for the sixth month in a row.

  • BEVs: 4,637 – up 82% at ≈1.72% market share
  • PHEVs: 2,202 – down 14% at ≈0.82% market share
Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2019

The all-electric surge was mostly caused by volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3, which noted 959 registrations! Together with 133 S/X, Tesla had 1,092 registrations!

The other best-selling models for the month were Renault ZOE (782), BMW i3 (694, including 628 BEVs), Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (544) and Hyundai Kona Electric (400).

Several other important models:

Registrations of StreetScooter commercial electric vans amounted to just 111 in February.

3 Comments

Clive

That’s got to be like ice cold water in the face for the entire German Automobile Industry.

This is not a joke.

Wake up stat.

Go Tesla!

34 minutes ago
Michael

Check out that iPace destroying the Model 3… oh, sorry, Anton. Didn’t happen.

33 minutes ago
test

Germans only buy German brands, they said…

21 minutes ago