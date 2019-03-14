Tesla Model 3 Leads Germany To New Plug-In Electric Car Sales Record

38 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla noted 1,092 registrations, including 959 Model 3!

Plug-in electric car sales in Germany reached a new all-time record in February thanks to a significant increase in the pure electric segment.

In total, 6,839 new plug-in passenger cars were registered, which is 34% more than a year ago at near-record market share of 2.54%. The plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, have fallen for the sixth month in a row.

BEVs: 4,637 – up 82% at ≈1.72% market share

– up 82% at ≈1.72% market share PHEVs: 2,202 – down 14% at ≈0.82% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – February 2019

The all-electric surge was mostly caused by volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3, which noted 959 registrations! Together with 133 S/X, Tesla had 1,092 registrations!

The other best-selling models for the month were Renault ZOE (782), BMW i3 (694, including 628 BEVs), Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (544) and Hyundai Kona Electric (400).

Several other important models:

Registrations of StreetScooter commercial electric vans amounted to just 111 in February.