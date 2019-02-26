Tesla Model 3 VIN #89 Vs VIN #78712: What’s Changed? Video

42 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How different are newer Tesla Model 3 sedans compared to early production vehicles?

Hardcore Tesla fan and YouTuber Marc Benton owns two Tesla Model 3 sedans. He was one of the first people to take delivery of the car back in 2016. Mark still owns the early production, Model 3 Long Range (single-motor, rear-wheel drive), with its #89 VIN. More recently he took delivery of a Model 3 Performance with a VIN near 80k. Tesla has made a few cars between these vehicles, as well as some notable changes. Benton takes us on a side-by-side tour.

Generally, changes to a vehicle are considered updates/refreshes and are intended to improve the vehicle. Typical legacy automakers carry out such adaptations during a model year change. Tesla has made it clear that changes are happening on a much more regular basis. While most are welcome, since they address previous issues, some are considered cost-cutting efforts and are frowned upon.

Do you own a Model 3? Early production? Late? Are you happy with your car? Do you wish you had an earlier or later model? Check out Marc’s video to see what he’s discovered. Then let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Video Description via Marc Benton on YouTube:

WHAT’S DIFFERENT?? Tesla Model 3 RWD #89 VS Tesla Model 3 P3D #78712… Let’s Look!

Ever since I bought my new Tesla Performance Model 3 in late October 2018, I wanted to do a comparison video between these two cars. My first Red Model 3 was VIN #89, so it was a VERY early build. Tesla has changed quite a bit in these cars over the last year and I thought it would be interesting to look at the differences.