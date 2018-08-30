  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3 Gets Dyno-Tested At Various Battery SOC

Tesla Model 3 Gets Dyno-Tested At Various Battery SOC

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 2

How much difference does the state of charge impact Tesla Model 3 dyno results?

Most of you are probably already aware that electric vehicles offer the most power with a full charge. As the battery charge decreases, performance decreases. However, you might be quite surprised at exactly how this happens, at least in regards to the rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

Tesla Model 3 Dyno Testing:
Watch Tesla Model 3 Hit The Dyno Just 1-Hour After Delivery
Watch DragTimes Dyno Tesla Model 3
Watch Tesla Model 3 First Dyno Test

Aftermarket parts designer, automotive tuner, and professional driver Sasha Anis of Mountain Pass Performance and OnPoint Dyno has shared Tesla Model 3 dyno testing with us before. In fact, he put the car on the dyno just an hour after he took delivery. In those initial tests, Anis explained that he had to play around a bit and “trick” the car’s traction control to get respectable measurements. At an 80-percent charge, that first test showed 340 horsepower and about the same number for torque at the wheels.

Now that he’s had the car for a while and has the dyno situation all figured out, Anis tests the same Model 3 at various states of charge. He learns that regardless of the state of charge, you always get the same amount of torque until peak power, however, the lower the battery charge is, the sooner the power caps off. Check out the video for more details.

Video Description via Sasha Anis on YouTube:

We test our LR RWD Model 3 at different states of charge, you’ll be surprised with the results!

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Gets Dyno-Tested At Various Battery SOC"

newest oldest most voted
pjwood1
Would be good to know speeds that correlate to the RPMs? Losing SOC means losing voltage. Watts=Volts*AMPs. Like any battery, volts drop with SOC. I don’t think I’m a crazy audiophile, to say my 9v portable amp sounds worse as the 9V ages down toward putting out only 7v. Less “kick”. SOC seems to matter a lot in the top end. Roll-on, or passing, acceleration, like graphs you can see on single cell voltage, starts really high (like 4.1-4.2 volts, for a 3.7V rated Li-ion cell), but then at 70-80% SOC goes down to a plateau that pretty much feels like it holds. Cell graphs pretty much show this effect. Sorry, no link. The “motor-limited” cars (or EVs whose motor rating is below maximimum battery output), don’t necessarily show the SOC effect because they cannot digest the V*AMP=Watts, when SOC = 100%. Ingineer (splg) showed Model 3 RWD has back end programmed limits of 1200 amps. -Doesn’t mean it pushes them, but means this may be the fused limit of battery output, upon which the 350-400V would be multiplied to get KW (or HP). PS – I test drove a Model 3 Performance, yesterday. Biggest takeaway: I’d swap for firmer… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Viking79

The rear motor has a drive ratio of 9:1 so every 1 time the wheel turns that motor turns nine times. You know the tire size and speed you can calculate the motor RPM. 235/45R18 tires have 766 revs per mile, so at 60 miles per hour that is 1 mile per minute or 766 tire revs per minute * 9 motor revs per tire rev = 6894 RPM at 60 mph.

Remember, the Inverter likely converts the voltage of the battery to what it needs at the motor, so just because voltage drops doesn’t mean the voltage at the motor has to drop, but current from the battery would have to increase to compensate. For instance, the Clarity PHEV drives the motor up to 700 V even though the battery is only 311 V nominal. I am unsure if the Model 3 does similar.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago