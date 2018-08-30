Tesla Model 3 Gets Dyno-Tested At Various Battery SOC

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How much difference does the state of charge impact Tesla Model 3 dyno results?

Most of you are probably already aware that electric vehicles offer the most power with a full charge. As the battery charge decreases, performance decreases. However, you might be quite surprised at exactly how this happens, at least in regards to the rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

Aftermarket parts designer, automotive tuner, and professional driver Sasha Anis of Mountain Pass Performance and OnPoint Dyno has shared Tesla Model 3 dyno testing with us before. In fact, he put the car on the dyno just an hour after he took delivery. In those initial tests, Anis explained that he had to play around a bit and “trick” the car’s traction control to get respectable measurements. At an 80-percent charge, that first test showed 340 horsepower and about the same number for torque at the wheels.

Now that he’s had the car for a while and has the dyno situation all figured out, Anis tests the same Model 3 at various states of charge. He learns that regardless of the state of charge, you always get the same amount of torque until peak power, however, the lower the battery charge is, the sooner the power caps off. Check out the video for more details.

Video Description via Sasha Anis on YouTube: We test our LR RWD Model 3 at different states of charge, you’ll be surprised with the results!

TESLA MODEL 3