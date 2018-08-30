Check Out This Auto-Lifting Tesla Model 3 Frunk

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This YouTuber is always coming up with something unique.

We’ve learned some things from i1Tesla that we honestly have never seen anywhere else. He doesn’t review Tesla vehicles like a traditional reviewer and he tends to point out weirdness and/or make non-typical discoveries and uncover interesting situations. Additionally, he comes up with some pretty unique ideas that actually work well. Not to mention, if you watch all the way through the videos (Hint: 5:46 in Video 2), you just might find some dry humor that’s liable to make you roll on the floor laughing.

The Tesla Model 3 frunk releases on its own (with the push of a button on the touch screen or mobile app), but it doesn’t pop open. i1Tesla figured out that you can order inexpensive gas spring struts on Amazon that will make the frunk lift on its own. They’re easy to install and actually made his trunk alignment a bit better than the factory struts. However, he warns that you need to be careful closing the frunk at first, since these upgraded struts come packed with a considerable amount of pressure.

So, what happens if you pop the frunk while driving? This might not be the best idea, but it could happen by mistake. Also, there’s a release button inside the frunk that the “junk in your frunk” could hit accidentally when you’re driving. In the second video (below), i1Tesla puts that to the test and it turns out that the Model 3 has a safety latch that will not allow the frunk to release while the car is moving.

Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube: Model 3 Automatic Frunk #Tesla Poppin Frunks Changed out the gas struts in the frunk to some stronger ones to make the frunk open up all the way by itself. For less than $20 on Amazon, you can easily replace them and make yours do the same. People are buying these up fast and Amazon keeps going out of stock. All these struts should be the right about the same length. The stock ones are 15 inches and the ones I installed are 14.5. Front Hood Gas Spring Struts Shocks Dampers

Video Description: Open the Frunk When Driving? Tesla Model 3 This video took some planning on how to hit the button. I first wanted to have it happen naturally but no go. I then rigged up a slide to hit the button. To my surprise, there is a safety latch to keep the hood from flying up.

