Tesla Model 3 Cumulative Production Exceeds 50,000

2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 cumulative production exceeded 50,000, according to estimations by Bloomberg.

Though output decreased from a peak 5,000 to roughly 3,500 a week.

The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of July 17) 50,544 units produced and a production rate of 3,582 weekly. The lower output is probably related to rest of the crew after the end-of-quarter rush, as well as ongoing upgrades of the production process for a quicker pace in the future.

In the third quarter, Tesla should produce at least 50,000 more Model 3, but of course we hope for even more.

Separately, the number of VIN registrations exceed 75,000.

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,440 delivered

2018’Q3 – already >9,500 produced

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker