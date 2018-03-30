Tesla Model 3 Cumulative Production Exceeds 50,000
Tesla Model 3 cumulative production exceeded 50,000, according to estimations by Bloomberg.
Though output decreased from a peak 5,000 to roughly 3,500 a week.
The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of July 17) 50,544 units produced and a production rate of 3,582 weekly. The lower output is probably related to rest of the crew after the end-of-quarter rush, as well as ongoing upgrades of the production process for a quicker pace in the future.
In the third quarter, Tesla should produce at least 50,000 more Model 3, but of course we hope for even more.
Separately, the number of VIN registrations exceed 75,000.
Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,440 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – already >9,500 produced
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker
With the AWD VINs coming in I would guess there’s changes to some of the lines being done. Unless they can build AWD and RWD on the same line at the same time.
There cannot be separate lines for AWD.
This would be like back in the stone age.
But of course chamges will be needed causing downtime.
AWD cars are already being made.
Keep going Tesla, you’re doing it!
Actually Tesla is not over 50K yet, Bloomberg is about 4K high, watch for adjustments coming soon. Actual production of Tesla Model 3 Since July 1st is closer to 6000 as of today at lunchtime.
And how did you gather that information?
He likely did it by accounting for the announced holiday that Tesla gave to employees for the 4th of July. The Bloomberg statistical model doesn’t make any adjustments for known downtime. The authors of the Bloomberg stats know about this, and they actually don’t consider it important to have their numbers accurate down to any single week. They specifically designed their system to self-correct and be accurate of the long term instead. Their numbers aren’t based on actual knowledge of production, but on calculated projections.
They consider it a “Feature”, not a bug of their system that it will even out weekly numbers over time.
As for David Green’s actual numbers, they should be ignored too, essentially for the same reason. They aren’t based on any actual knowledge, but on his projections.
The daily totals have been leaking out on twitter for nearly 2 months, I can just add them up… BTW, the week Tesla claimed 5K the online daily numbers added up to 4969, so I would have to say these are pretty darn accurate whoever is leaking them.
Curious where you see these numbers ?
What if in Q3 Tesla produce same number of cars like in whole 2015
And in Q4 2018 like in whole 2016
Then what about Q1 2019?