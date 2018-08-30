How Much Does Cabin Overheat Protection Impact Tesla Model 3 Range?

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Parking your Tesla Model 3 out in the hot sun for hours? How much range will you lose?

Tesla recently added Cabin Overheat Protection to its Model 3. It assures that if the interior temperature of the Tesla Model 3, Model S, or Model X reaches an unsafe point, the feature will engage and cool it off. This happens when the car is parked in a warm area or in direct sunlight, etc. YouTuber Alex Venz left his Model 3 parked outside in the heat during his entire eight-hour workday to assess the range loss related to the feature.

Obviously, everyone’s situation is different. This is not scientific data and Alex admits that. The temperature and amount of time the car is parked come into play, as well as how much direct sunlight is reaching the Model 3, whether or not the car was accessing any other features, and the list goes on and on. Still, it’s nice to have a reasonable picture of what level of battery drain this type of feature might impose.

For reference, Alex says he loses about three rated miles per day if the car is simply idle and parked in his garage. His garage doesn’t get hot enough to initiate Cabin Overheat Protection. During the eight-hour time period in the hot sun, his Model 3 loses about 12 rated miles.

