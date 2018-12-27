Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Versus The Golden Gate Bridge: Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does Tesla Model 3 Autopilot handle the Golden Gate Bridge? What about that toll booth?

As Tesla continues to improve and update its Autopilot system, we’re getting an influx of new videos. Of course, while most of the videos are meant to show off the technology’s prowess, there are still quirks. This particular video, however, focuses on the Tesla Model 3 using Autopilot to successfully cross the Golden Gate Bridge and navigate the toll both at the end.

For many Tesla owners, footage of the San Francisco areas and its famous bridge may not be very compelling. On the contrary, for those that don’t live in California or get to visit the area often (if ever), it’s pretty fantastic.

We’ll add the usual disclaimer here. We don’t make these videos, nor do we advise exactly how and where people should and shouldn’t use Tesla Autopilot. What we do know is that the automaker still calls it a “beta” system and expects drivers to be aware of its limits. It should never be completely relied upon, and the driver should always remain aware and ready to take control of the vehicle.

With that being said, it’s still pretty fascinating to watch the Model 3 with its updated semi-autonomous technology in use on the Golden Gate Bridge. What do you think about Tesla’s Autopilot updates? Do you feel that the technology has improved drastically? Does it still have a long way to go? Please share your opinions and experiences with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Tesla Explained on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 – Autopilot Test – The Golden Gate Bridge

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE