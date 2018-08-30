Tesla Model 3 All-Weather Floor Mats Side-By-Side Comparison

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

With winter around the corner, it’s time to choose the best all-weather floor mats for your Tesla Model 3.

YouTuber LivingTesla provides a solid resource for Tesla owners. Not only does he produce informative videos on topics like home charging, traveling in your EV, and best practices, but he also takes the time to research products and provides links to help you find what you need. This most recent edition deals with the “top 3” aftermarket all-weather floor mat options for the Tesla Model 3 (TUXMAT, 3D MAXpider, and ToughPRO).

There are a wide variety of aftermarket floor mats for just about any car. Choosing products for any vehicle is time-consuming since styling, quality, pricing, and availability vary significantly. Sites like Amazon have made the process much easier, but this also means that you have to rely on photos and random reviews in hopes that the product will suit your needs and priorities.

LivingTesla has done the busy work for you. He shows you each set of floors mats up close, compares how they fit in the Model 3, and provides his overall opinions. Being that he’s talking about three very different sets of all-weather floor mats with prices ranging from under $100 to well over $200, this video may help guide your decision.

If you have other Tesla Model 3 product suggestions, leave the information in the comment section below.