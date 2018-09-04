September 2018: Tesla Model 3 #13 Best Selling Vehicle In U.S.
Tesla climbs in the ranking of brands and models.
Tesla Model 3 surged so much in September that it became the 4th best-selling passenger car (SUVs and trucks aside) in the U.S.
We compiled data of BestSellingCarsBlog, which uses our Tesla sales estimations, to more deeply check the position of the Tesla brand and Model 3 in the ranks.
U.S. best selling cars in September 2018
As you can see, The Model 3 is 13th overall with a solid chance for the top 10 (and maybe even first place among passenger cars) later in the year.
U.S. best selling brands in September 2018
In the case of brands, Tesla is in 15th place. It will be much more difficult to get into top 10 here, but at least all premium brands will soon be left behind (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, etc.).
Source: bestsellingcarsblog.com (some numbers estimated)
12 Comments on "September 2018: Tesla Model 3 #13 Best Selling Vehicle In U.S."
The sooner that Tesla will increase its production capacity of the Tesla Model 3 at their vehicle factory in Fremont (California) the better it will be.
Will it really be possible to produce 12,000 EV’s per week (1,000 Tesla Model S + 1,000 Tesla Model X + 10,000 Tesla Model 3) at the vehicle factory in Fremont (California)?
Release the Y and Tesla will be 6 or 7.
How can you say that, they cannot produce more car right now, they are at maximum production for now, so the number of different model is non significant. With the backlog that hey have on model 3, they could produce 50000 per month and they would all be sold
The Tesla results are very good news, obviously, but the real interest is in the bare knuckle bar fight between Smart, Lambo, and Rolls Royce.
If I could just…. get….. to……100… I’ll win this thing!!!!
I find it sad that the top 3 selling vehicles are all pickups. I’m not necessarily anti-pickup, it is just that I can’t imagine wanting to drive one as a commuter vehicle, which is how most of those are used.
And to make it even worse, most non-business pickups are being used for solo commuters driving to their desk jobs.
My neighbors and friends with non-commercial pickups all tow stuff. Not every day, many not even once per week, but too often to rent one (if such a thing were even possible). Almost none have an extra vehicle for commuting.
The vast majority of SUVs, on the other hand, never tow anything. They’re just costumes.
So Tesla as a brand outsold BMW, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Genesis, Bentley, McLaren, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce combined with an extra 568 cars to spare.
Only BMW out of that list sells in any real numbers. I appreciate what you’re saying but its like comparing apples to pears, or another way of putting it is that Ford sold as much as Tesla did all year in just two months.
and yet the stock is still going down (lowest in 6 months), crazy
I would actually give the Model 3 a tie for #12. The difference from the Toyota Tacoma is only 15 vehicles (<0.1%), and the Model 3 number is just an estimate.