September 2018: Tesla Model 3 #13 Best Selling Vehicle In U.S.

2 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla climbs in the ranking of brands and models.

Tesla Model 3 surged so much in September that it became the 4th best-selling passenger car (SUVs and trucks aside) in the U.S.

We compiled data of BestSellingCarsBlog, which uses our Tesla sales estimations, to more deeply check the position of the Tesla brand and Model 3 in the ranks.

U.S. best selling cars in September 2018

As you can see, The Model 3 is 13th overall with a solid chance for the top 10 (and maybe even first place among passenger cars) later in the year.

U.S. best selling brands in September 2018

In the case of brands, Tesla is in 15th place. It will be much more difficult to get into top 10 here, but at least all premium brands will soon be left behind (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, etc.).

Source: bestsellingcarsblog.com (some numbers estimated)