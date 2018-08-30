Tesla Model 3 1,000-Mile Road Trip: Total Charging Time And Cost
How much time will you spend Supercharging a Tesla Model 3 while road-tripping?
When it comes to EVs, many people’s biggest concern is still range and charging time. This is not really much of an issue anymore for many electric vehicles, unless you’re using the car for a long road trip. The Tesla Model 3 offers a longer range than most EVs on the market, in addition to being highly efficient. To top it off, the Tesla Supercharger network makes traveling convenient since charging is quick and stations are plentiful and strategically located.
Regardless of the above, if your trip is long enough that it requires multiple charging stops, you will have to plan ahead for the extra time. Once you realize how much money you’ll save, among a long list of other perks of EV ownership, you’ll likely realize the extra time is worth it. YouTuber Andy Slye sets out on a 990-mile road trip to share how much time it takes him to charge, as well as the total cost involved. He notes that he charged the Model 3 four times and averaged about 25 minutes per stop. Total charging time was one hour and 38 minutes, and the 990-mile journey cost him less than $13.
Video Description via Andy Slye on YouTube:
1,000 Mile Trip in a Tesla Model 3: The TRUTH About Charging
Tesla Model 3 road trip test: How it handles 1,000 miles! This is a test to see how my RWD Long Range Model 3 does on a long road trip. Turns out it’s an awesome car for traveling!
4 total Supercharging stops:
Brentwood TN (36 mins) +177 miles for $3.70
Athens AL (28 mins) +127 miles for $3.90
Athens AL (20 mins) +70 miles for $2.20
Bowling Green KY (14 mins) +115 miles for $3.08
Total Supercharging Time: 1 hr 38 mins (25 mins average per stop)
Total Supercharging Cost for 990 mile trip: $12.88
Avg 249 Wh/mile
19 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 1,000-Mile Road Trip: Total Charging Time And Cost"
The math doesn’t add up. You added 489 miles with the charging stops. You went 990 miles. Did you have 500 miles from your first charge? I didn’t know they had that sort of range.
Still love that car and seems like a reasonable trade off for the benefits of electric.
In the video he says he charged for free at a hotel one night and at his sisters house where he spend thanksgiving. The list of charging stops were just en-route when he stopped to charge. I guess he didn’t include the destination charging because it was free and he was stopping there anyway.
I think he is reporting what the computer/charger told him was added, not the actual miles he obtained from each charge. Not sure what the car assumes you get in miles per kWh vs what he got.
These are *very* reasonable quick-charging prices.
Now, comparing to a compact ICE car that does 33 MPG highway… that would be 30 gallons at $2.20/gal for $66.
So the ratio is similar to the ratio between home-charging price and gas.
Tesla is basically charging at cost for electricity. Maybe even below cost in areas with demand charges (ok, absolutely below cost with demand charges). Don’t expect to see this for other vehicles. The supercharger network is a loss-leader for Tesla to sell cars. Other networks that are profit-driven like EVGo or Electrify America cost much more.
Has anyone heard of Tesla getting into the Renewable Energy Credit business? Similar to how they make a few hundred Million from selling ZEV credits, they could make a few hundred Million from selling REC’s that could be used to fund more superchargers/ electricity for them.
Actually Electrify America is VW’s punishment for the diesel fraud so it’s most definitely not supposed to be a moneymaker.
Creating EA may be punishment, but I haven’t seen anything that states that it cannot be profitable. If you have information saying that they are prohibited from making money, please share it.
EA charges $1 connection fee + $0.30-$0.35 / minute. That’s more than EVGo charges. I assume they are seeking to eventually make the network profitable.
That’s about 25ct/kWh, isn’t it?
Why would you compare with 33 mpg gas guzzler if you care about fuel economy at all? It makes zero sense other than justify your own choice to spend extra money on a car.
58 mpg Hyundai Ioniq would use 17 gallons/1000 mi. At $2.20/gal it is $37. You would spend 5 minutes of your vacation time instead of 1 h 38 min for refueling. At $100/hour (Elon said so), it is $155 savings, or $131 better for Ioniq, and you don’t need to get second work to “save” for its autoloan payment /s
If you charge at home, 26 kWh/ 100 miles for Model 3 would be $3.38 at average $0.13/kWh rage. Or $33.80 for 1000 miles. Plus road tax that is collected yearly on BEVs in some states.
https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/PowerSearch.do?action=PowerSearch&year1=2018&year2=2019&minmsrpsel=0&maxmsrpsel=0&city=0&highway=0&combined=0&cbvthybrid=Hybrid&YearSel=2017-2019&MakeSel=&MarClassSel=&FuelTypeSel=&VehTypeSel=Hybrid&TranySel=&DriveTypeSel=&CylindersSel=&MpgSel=000&sortBy=Comb
No “savings” on CO2 emissions either:
Ioniq: 154 g/mile tailpipe, plus 30 g/mile upstream emissions. Total 184 g/mile.
https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?action=sbs&id=40536&id=39836&#tab2
Model 3 on US grid: 150 g/mile, plus upstream power plant emissions (e.g. methane leaks), plus 15 tons per battery manufacturing amortized over 150,000 miles realistic battery/car lifetime – over 250 g/mile total.
https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?zipCode=34229&year=2018&vehicleId=39836&action=bt3
Much worse in coal powered world, like South East Asia.
Nice fuzzy math. Lots of questionable assumptions (like the Model 3 produces 15 tons more CO2 in production than the Ioniq, or it only has a 150k mile life). You also use the national average for grid emissions when we know he was driving through TN, AL, and KY. According to this map, those states have reasonably clean grids.
https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1115679_electric-cars-got-even-cleaner-in-a-year-new-grid-data-shows
1000 miles are 1.600 kms. My diesel car averages 6.2L/100kms@130km/h (81 mph), so it’s about 100L @1.30 euros/L = 130 euros. Boy, that’s 10 times more expensive.
“Total Supercharging Cost for 990 mile trip: $12.88”
Sort of misleading. First of all he started fully charged (283 miles of range) and then he charged midway at his family/friends house (226 miles) and never gave the costs on that. So it is more like:
“Total Supercharging Cost for half of a 990 mile trip: $12.88”
Apparently if you’re mooching off your mom and friends there’s no cost – just like it doesn’t cost to live in your mom’s basement – free laundry service too!
My 1,000 mile trips om my Model 3 have been significantly more. Still well worth it however.
I did a similar, but shorter road trip a few weeks ago. My notes aren’t as good, but I considered doing a write-up of it.
The short of it was Model 3 needed less stopping time than the 4 year old and baby on the trip.
Here is a web page about a 2340-miles trip from Blacksburg VA to Granbury TX in my TM3LR in July 2018:
http://www.roperld.com/Science/TM3LR_BlacksburgVA_GranburyTX.pdf
That web was the planning web page. Here is the web page for the actual trip:
http://www.roperld.com/Science/Virginia_TexasTrip.pdf
My charging costs were much higher when we drove for a long trip.