How The Tesla Model 3 Is The #1 Selling Car In The U.S.
It is, but only if we take a different, more financially-oriented, approach to the conventional look at sales.
Clearly, Tesla’s Model 3 didn’t beat all the other gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles in terms of sheer sales volume. However, the California-based carmaker hit nearly 50% market share for electric vehicles, according to our own estimates. Furthermore, the Model S and Model X captured 15% share of the market. But that’s not where the good news for the carmaker ends.
According to Twitter user Troy Teslike, who polls those who order Model 3s and publishes some nifty statistics, the average sale price for the Tesla Model 3 surged past $55,759 in the last couple of months (in fact, it hit $60,000 just recently). This, alongside record deliveries in the last two months, pushed the Tesla Model 3 into the #1 best-selling car spot in the US by revenue in both July and August.
And it now seems all the early production woes and delivery problems have been resolved, as Tesla is seemingly plowing along in both revenue and vehicle deliveries.
According to CleanTechnica, the rundown for the Top 5 best-selling cars, ranked by revenue (July-August) is:
- Tesla Model 3 – $992.5 Million
- Toyota Camry – $765.4 Million
- Honda Accord – $678.7 Million
- Honda Civic – $567.2 Million
- Toyota Corolla – $536 Million
If and when Tesla is able to deliver the cheaper, $35,000 variant of the Model 3, we feel that the company will be well on its way to becoming one of the biggest carmakers out there. Even though the onslaught of the German car makers and their EVs is on the horizon, Tesla seems to have solidified its position in the market.
And from what we’re seeing in the last few weeks, the only way for the upbeat and rather revolutionary carmaker is up. Let’s just hope all of the other automakers follow along and we have a more environmentally-friendly future ahead of us.
Source: CleanTechnica
20 Comments on "How The Tesla Model 3 Is The #1 Selling Car In The U.S."
Congrats to Tesla !
@Martin T. said: “Congrats to Tesla !”
+1
It’s a good news for Tesla but i’m not sure about the top5 ranking.
See below the Top20 vehicles sold in July 2018
The Toyota Camry is only #9 and you have ~70’000 Ford F-series sold for only July.
If you take the maximum top1 revenues for July/August : 990 Millions the average price for the Ford F-Series will be ~7000$ (990Millions / 140000).
It’s a very low price 😉
6 of the top 7 on that chart are “trucks”. You have to read “Model 3 taking over” articles very literally. Only about 40% of US new vehicle sales are “cars” these days. The rest are pickups, SUVs and CUVs.
I think they’d be happy to take 40% of the US market.
Notice how the headline says CAR. A car is not a truck, and a truck in not a car.
Someone doesn’t get something somewhere here. :p
The stock is mostly down over the past month. Why? It was flying around $350 mid-August, but closed (down 6.3%) at $263 yesterday. From reading this site, my impression is there’s been lots of good news, and important good news.
But in any case, TM3 being the #1 on the sales by revenue charts is pretty wild. I hope the quarter also shows a healthy profit. Someone should record boardroom meetings around at the various incumbents, especially Toyota, and publish it for the world to have a laugh..! 😀
There has been a lot of good news and also some troubling stories. The stock has been priced in past largely on the good news and promise of good news. The troubling stories call into question how long Musk can retain control of the company and whether the company can finally, now that the S/X products are at a very mature level and the Model 3 ramp is 50% behind them, show an operating profit. Eventually, they’ll need to. Shareholders are there to give a company starting capital and then they want to see profits. The shorts keep underestimating how much patience TSLA shareholders have and Tesla fanbois often call into question whether they have any understanding at all how companies operate, which means they seem to think the shareholders’ patience with TSLA will be infinite.
This is great for Tesla and EVs in general.
Total US vehicle revenues are ~45 billion / month. At a billion the Model 3 alone is grabbing 2% of that and Tesla overall is around 4%. That’s a big deal.
It’s hard to translate the initial rush of pent-up demand into long-term sustainable demand. Tesla has some levers they can pull to maintain demand. A Model 3 leasing program will be a big one. Lower priced versions (probably not $35k) will let them target a larger slice of the population. They have to reduce manufacturing costs from the current $51k per car, obviously. And there’s always a huge surge of demand immediately before a subsidy cut. Q3 and Q4 are looking good.
Any EV on the road is a plus for everyone, so Tesla shipping a buttload of cars is very good news, for the obvious, immediate environmental reasons.
But it’s also a big help in educating mainstream US consumers. Lots of shiny new EVs driving around means a lot more owners telling their co-workers, neighbors, relatives, and friends hearing about them. Nothing will help de-weirdify EVs for mainstreamers quicker than hearing that Bob in accounting or their sister Sue has an EV, loves it, and saves a lot of money on fuel and maintenance.
Never forget: We’re still fighting an uphill battle against ignorance and obsolete or simply wrong perceptions. That’s why I love it when people ask me about my EV, even though I get a lot of snarky questions, e.g. can it drive at highway speeds, can it handle snow, etc. We all need to be EV ambassadors.
No SUVs listed, and the Civic and Accord are very similar cars. This analysis just punishes manufacturers who sell closely related variants–i.e. manufacturers who are better at manufacturing. Treat the Civic and Accord as one and they dominate.
It is a list of cars, not SUVs. The shear fact that Tesla is on this list in any form gives a good indicator of how much Tesla can grow. If you add the Model S into that list of revenue then suddenly Tesla is back on top again (or essentially a tie).
Honda and Toyota are the biggest car sellers in the US, and Tesla has just as big of a business from car sales.
When will people admit that Tesla is going to be a hugely successful company? Do they have to out revenue every other automaker? People will still find a way to move the goalposts.
The Civic and Accord are only similar in that they have four doors and four wheels. As a longtime Honda enthusiast, your statement made me literally laugh out loud.
The Civic is a variant of the Accord?
And you wonder why people think you’re dishonest.
Dear jimmy,
“Sorry to inform you of some bad news. Your “Tesla Is Worthless” short thesis has recently taken another full frontal hit:
How The Tesla Model 3 Is The #1 [by sales revenue] Selling Car In The U.S….”: source
https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-1-selling-car-us/
I know this news comes at a bad time considering your Dunkin Donut short position is also turning out to be a massive bad bet.
Don’t be discouraged though…
You are providing a positive value to the investment community:
Us less knowledgeable stock investors can count on taking the exact opposite position of your higly tuned investing strategy to achieve Alpha ++.
Best Regards.
This site is morphing into such a Tesla fan-boy forum that it’s getting hard to even read it. I like Tesla too, but come on guys, there are lots of other companies out there selling EV’s, yet every newsletter is dominated by Tesla news? And the very headline of this article is sort of laughable. #1 selling car in the U.S.? Please…
The headline is supported by the data in the body of the article. Your objection is odd.
@Curt Brackenrich said: “This site is morphing into such a Tesla fan-boy forum that it’s getting hard to even read it…”
Currently Tesla is the *only* car maker that is making “cool” EVs that have access to a robust convenient and reliable fast charge network for those occasional long distance drives… hence the large Tesla fan base.
Hopefully as the traditional car makers over the next few years transition from halo/compliance EVs to exiting compelling EVs a strong fan base for those cars will also emerge. A more diverse fan base would be a good thing.
Look at the EV scoreboard link at the top of every InsideEv page and you will see why Tesla news outranks the news from the laggard, legacy LICE makers.
I like the idea that Musk promoted a number of long time employees to key positions in Tesla. They have proven there worth and are 100% agree with Musks vision.
I remember when Home Depot hired Nardeli as CEO and after a few years they gave him a $200 million golden parachute to leave. He may have been a lousy CEO but he sure knew how to negotiate his contract when he got hired.