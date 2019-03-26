Tesla Gigafactory 3 Is Under Construction At Night Too: Video
The electric car factory needs to be built no matter if it’s day or night.
The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China needs to be completed by the end of this year to at least start production (which will be ramped-up later), but as the timing is tight, Chinese contractors are working 24/7.
Here is a quick look at the site at night (March 25th 2019) provided by 烏瓦, found and shared by Tesla enthusiast Vincent Yu. It seems that the work at night is performed on a similar scale as during the day. Heavy equipment works tirelessly to complete the job on time.
Though this may seem rather unusual to us here in the U.S., it’s actually common In China for large-scale commercial work to proceed regardless of the hour of day, day of the week, weekend or weather conditions. Completion dates in China are rarely pushed back. In fact, most jobs finish ahead of schedule.
Original full video by 烏瓦:
This is bad for workers and often correlates with increased numbers of work related injuries, an issue Tesla also has with their Gigafactory 1 in Nevada.
“This is bad for workers”
CAre to support that contention? When I was in college I worked the grave shift and it was great for me.
This is how you keep large construction projects on track and reduce costs. You don’t want to live next to it while it is in progress.
It’s believed to increase your risk of disease. I’ve worked graveyard for several years and never, ever thought it was healthy. Short term, like your college work days, shouldn’t be too much of an issue, but long term I believe is unhealthy.
Unfortunately, folks need jobs for income and there is a need for nighttime workers. As such, folks will ignore the risk and go to work.
Why is it bad for workers? Night work?
There is no indication that workers will be working a lot of over time… anyway even if it was the case they would probably just be doing what’s normal in China… Not saying Tesla (or any other) should feel less responsible if moral standards are not fulfilled.
Yes, it’s unhealthy, but folks need income to live on. However, it should be in the employers best interest to keep injuries to as close to zero as possible and still get the job done.
3 if By Night?
OK… I thought I remembered something Elon Said, about something being up by May! Maybe Heavy Stamping Section, to start loading in Stamping Equipment, by June?