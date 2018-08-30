Tesla Apparently Gearing Up For Base $35,000 Model 3

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We can only imagine the number of Tesla Model 3 sedans that will be delivered when a less expensive variant arrives.

With only three Tesla Model 3 options right now (all of which are pricey), the automaker has still been able to make huge waves with deliveries. Considering that these cars were aimed at the masses, but are priced between $50 to $80k, it’s incredible how many people are buying them each month. For this reason, many people that are opposed to Tesla have come to the conclusion that there’s no need for a base model and since it will only cause Tesla to lose money, it will never come.

Well, it seems that those naysayers may need to guess again.

If you follow Tesla news at all, you’re likely well aware that people’s stock interests play a massive role in the stories that are being published, as well as the ridiculous level of social media banter. Tesla short sellers have been trying to convince folks all along that the $35,000 Model 3 will never come. Obviously, they’ve succeeded in convincing some. According to Teslarati, Kelly Blue Book analyst Rebecca Lindland canceled her reservation and told Forbes:

I’m not sure there will ever be any $35,000 cars. I think there’s a chance the company will eventually say they’re canceling that version because there wasn’t as much customer interest, that nobody wanted it.

While it’s true that some surveys have revealed that many reservation holders may not have been interested in a bare-bones, $35,000 Model 3, this is not to say that they wanted a car that costs $50k or more. We believe many people hoped to get the base vehicle, add some notable features, and apply the federal EV tax credit if possible.

CEO Elon Musk has promised all along that the car is coming. However, he’s made it abundantly clear that Tesla must sell the more expensive variants first in order to show a profit. One of his more recent announcements pointed to production beginning in the first quarter of 2019. For that to happen, one would think that the automaker would need to begin making plans right about now. As Teslarati reports, plans are in progress.

Let’s take a brief look at what the publication has gleaned:

Upgrades from Panasonic at the Tesla Gigafactory to produce more batteries

Three new battery lines by the end of the year

More Grohmann machines coming this quarter

Model 3 drive unit production rate exceeds 10,000 per week

Reservation holders reporting consistent timelines of 3-6 months for base model delivery

Tesla is building at least one more tent

This is just the tip of the iceberg. The fact that Tesla may finally show a profit for Q3 or Q4 is also huge news. Not to mention the ridiculous level of deliveries that have been happening over the past few months. And … the list goes on and on.

Do you believe a $35,000 Tesla Model 3 is coming? If so, can you point to any other reasons that it’s imminent? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Source: Teslarati

