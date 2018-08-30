Tesla Apparently Gearing Up For Base $35,000 Model 3
We can only imagine the number of Tesla Model 3 sedans that will be delivered when a less expensive variant arrives.
With only three Tesla Model 3 options right now (all of which are pricey), the automaker has still been able to make huge waves with deliveries. Considering that these cars were aimed at the masses, but are priced between $50 to $80k, it’s incredible how many people are buying them each month. For this reason, many people that are opposed to Tesla have come to the conclusion that there’s no need for a base model and since it will only cause Tesla to lose money, it will never come.
Well, it seems that those naysayers may need to guess again.
If you follow Tesla news at all, you’re likely well aware that people’s stock interests play a massive role in the stories that are being published, as well as the ridiculous level of social media banter. Tesla short sellers have been trying to convince folks all along that the $35,000 Model 3 will never come. Obviously, they’ve succeeded in convincing some. According to Teslarati, Kelly Blue Book analyst Rebecca Lindland canceled her reservation and told Forbes:
I’m not sure there will ever be any $35,000 cars. I think there’s a chance the company will eventually say they’re canceling that version because there wasn’t as much customer interest, that nobody wanted it.
While it’s true that some surveys have revealed that many reservation holders may not have been interested in a bare-bones, $35,000 Model 3, this is not to say that they wanted a car that costs $50k or more. We believe many people hoped to get the base vehicle, add some notable features, and apply the federal EV tax credit if possible.
CEO Elon Musk has promised all along that the car is coming. However, he’s made it abundantly clear that Tesla must sell the more expensive variants first in order to show a profit. One of his more recent announcements pointed to production beginning in the first quarter of 2019. For that to happen, one would think that the automaker would need to begin making plans right about now. As Teslarati reports, plans are in progress.
Let’s take a brief look at what the publication has gleaned:
- Upgrades from Panasonic at the Tesla Gigafactory to produce more batteries
- Three new battery lines by the end of the year
- More Grohmann machines coming this quarter
- Model 3 drive unit production rate exceeds 10,000 per week
- Reservation holders reporting consistent timelines of 3-6 months for base model delivery
- Tesla is building at least one more tent
This is just the tip of the iceberg. The fact that Tesla may finally show a profit for Q3 or Q4 is also huge news. Not to mention the ridiculous level of deliveries that have been happening over the past few months. And … the list goes on and on.
Do you believe a $35,000 Tesla Model 3 is coming? If so, can you point to any other reasons that it’s imminent? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.
Source: Teslarati
7 Comments on "Tesla Apparently Gearing Up For Base $35,000 Model 3"
Yes indeed
I am one of them
I am ready to replace my Leaf 🍃
We do love the higly antisipated 3 in Norway. I bet Tesla model 3 could double the bev markert share in our country by Its own
Pls Elon, bring the car to europe as fast as economy viable. Remember the hitch option and you will do remarkable well in Norway!
Bjørn1976
Well Elon has a soft spot for Norway, understandably so, so you will probably be the first to get them, in Europe..
Maybe next Spring.
Tesla may punch out a few just at end of Q4 to show that it will do so and claim some got the full credit. However, makes little sense to not make as many loaded performance AWD as they can and sell for max profit margins. Clearly enough folk demanding the Performance model and a ship full of P models to either Europe or China would make good margin on the books without delivery hell logistics.
One could equally discern all the points described above would reflect opening up Model 3 sales to Europe. Tesla has shown little improvement in operating cash and there is lots of vehicle inventory in the United States. Why would Tesla prioritize manufacturing a low cost configuration over selling high specification models to European customers?
Homologation is underway BUT the probability of the base configuration getting to customers is less than high
I said some time ago it would be 2019 Summer, before we saw them, the base 35k model.. Maybe the are just going to get every sale they can in the U.S. first. No tariffs, well aside from steel and aluminum. also reduced shipping costs, make for an improved profit margin. Then Europe, then the RHD will take up the rear.
You’re going to want a color ($2,000). You’re going to want the auto-pilot($5,000). You have to pay the destination fee($1,200) . So it’ll be $43,200.
If you get a $3750 tax credit, then you can call it $39,450. …. ‘Comfortably’ under $40k, .. and they’ll sell every one they make.