Tesla Employee Flies Model 3 Over Creek, Arrested For DUI
This Tesla is no Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang
The Tesla Model 3 is an astonishing car. It has dazzled reviewers with its road-handling and notable acceleration, but authorities were less than impressed with another of its apparent abilities: that of flight. According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, one of the new electric sedans took to the air early Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM after its driver, one Colin Flynn, failed to negotiate a turn and leapt up to 70 feet, crossing over Coyote Creek and crashing into the far bank.
Flynn, a Tesla employee, has been charged with a DUI and obstructing the work of a police officer after he refused to take a breathalyzer or give a blood sample until speaking with his lawyer. That’s not a legal option in California, so after obtaining a warrant, law enforcement took a blood sample and placed the 38 year-old in the Santa Clara County Jail. Thought to be an associate manager of home-charging installation, Flynn told officers that he had swerved to miss a deer.
According to a humorous Facebook post by the police department, officers were more inclined to believe the crash was related to the strong smell of alcohol emanating from the car.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident. The structural integrity of the Model 3 was not severely compromised and no fire resulted from the damage. The brand famously made headlines after an early Model S incident (which also, incidentally, involved some amount of flight) resulted in a Car-B-Que.
Neither Tesla nor Flynn responded to inquiries from the Mercury News, which originally reported the story. Although part of the vehicle did end up in the water, its swimming abilities went untested. Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk owning the original submarining Lotus Esprit S1 from the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Model 3 is not thought to be capable of underwater operation, though the tech makes an appearance in the car as an Easter Egg.
With all the self driving and safety features shouldn’t the car have slowed down or stopped? Or does it only auto brake if it sees a wall/car in front of it?
The failure was in the nut behind the wheel; autopilot was not engaged.
So these safety features only work when autopilot is engaged? Seems like a flaw, no?
Trees would usually count as a hazard to autobrake. Unfortunately, the trees were mostly on the other side of the creek. Also, slamming the brakes on while going at an insane speed will interfere with the autoflying capability of the Model 3.
I guess he was too drunk to activate the antigravity feature. That was enabled in the latest OTA update, wasn’t it?
Is it typical of the Morgan Hill Police Dept. to post case details and names to Facebook in an attempt at humor? It seems very unprofessional.
Naming suspects is a tradition in the U.S. (Not so in much of Europe.)
I’m more concerned about the “obstructing the work of a police officer” charge. Really? This invites all sorts of trumped up charges. E.g.: You didn’t roll your window down fast enough when the cop pulled you over. You signed the citation too slowly when you were given the traffic ticket. You argued with the cop about the legality of passing a car on the right shoulder, thus slowing down his work. Etc.
Why not?
The local papers will publish the story anyway. Even the smallest crime gets mentioned.
Don’t your local papers have a weekly crime note/bulletin? It’s usually a John/Jane DOE arrested/booked for burglary/DUI/substance abuse, etc.
Nothing unprofessional.
It is humorous that those who break the law demand all sorts of protection/rights that they believe are LAWFULLY theirs.
How does a breathalyzer interlock system work with the Model 3? Is it even possible?
Now that’s a good question!
I think it is possible, but I’ll have to ask Tesla to be certain.