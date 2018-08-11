Tesla Denies Claims Of 70% Sales Drop In China In October
40% import tax may have limited Tesla sales in China, but not by the claimed 70%.
While general plug-in electric car sales in China are reaching all-time records in October, Tesla EV sales sank by 70% year-over-year, or so says Reuters.
According to Reuters, which says it obtained sales results from China Passenger Car Association, Tesla sold only 211 electric cars last month in China. The automaker currently offers two models – S and X, while the Model 3 is expected in March.
However, Tesla disagrees with this assessment. The automaker says the 70% claim is “off by a significant margin,” but stops short of saying what the actual sales figure was for October.
Quoting Tesla:
“This is wildly inaccurate. While we do not disclose regional or monthly sales numbers, these figures are off by a significant margin.”
Poor sales for Tesla were expected due to the increase of import duty from the U.S. from an already insanely high 25% to a ludicrous 40%. That would explain why Tesla lowered prices and decided to absorb the higher taxes.
After the prices were lowered, the Tesla stand at the 2018 Guangzhou Auto Show was flooded by consumers, many of which placed orders.
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Tesla Denies Claims Of 70% Sales Drop In China In October"
I already noticed this article as negatively biased against Tesla with no mention of the fact that Tesla has a handle on the situation with a temporary price drop to counter the effect of tariffs until the last line but now it turns out to be an outright lie. Welcome to 21st century journalism where clicks are everything and truth is nothing.
Tesla showed a ~20% drop in China sales in Q3. They sold $400m vs. the usual $500m. Beyond that Tesla provides no data. I think they’d just live with a 20% drop on S/X while perhaps lowering the Model 3 price a little until they start getting tariff relief by moving portions of production to Shanghai next year.
The decision to dramatically cut S/X pricing says to me sales dropped a lot more than 20% in Oct/Nov.
Except, quite obviously, it coincides with the trade war. They are building a factory there, as you know, which eliminates the tariffs. I can’t imagine they won’t at least be doing some kind of general assembly by June, so price now, take a hit on a trickle of orders until something comes online under the Tesla Gigafactory 3 and there’s an incremental break on pricing.
Yes, the drop is obviously due to tariffs.
Shanghai will reduce tariffs, not eliminate them. At least not for several years. And not at all on S/X unless Tesla changes plans again.
(I would say many of whom, but whatever, whichever,whomever)
https://www.quora.com/When-do-you-write-many-of-which-and-when-many-of-whom
.
I think that the Chinese should give Tesla a pass, as for one it would be a dig at Trump, who has no love for Tesla, but is in a quandary, as he can’t really disrespect them as he has Ford and GM. After all they are adding jobs and plants not laying off people in droves and shuttering plants. Besides the Chinese want Tesla evs and Tesla is building a plant there.
As far tariffs goes both countries lose, who is the bigger ass. or panda, is is open to debate.
But they are both being big babies in my opinion
And a major Tesla shareholder is Chinese. I think it would be a great move by China to fully eliminate tariffs on EVs. The guy in DC can expect some phonecalls from GM, Ford anf FCA.
211 is what was registered in October. Maybe Tesla has sold more, but they have not been registered with license plates yet? We’ll see next month.
With all the price cuts on Model S and X, I’m sure Tesla feels the extra 40% retaliation tax the Chinese have added on imported cars from the US.
Profit must be slim with those prices.
Where is the EVANNEX Tesla fawning counter article