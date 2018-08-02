  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

Total sales in the 2018 could exceed 250,000

In the first three quarters of 2018 Tesla delivered some 154,540 electric cars and we assume that in the fourth quarter sales could reach 100,000, which would bring the YTD result to almost 255,000 (comparable to total sales in the past four years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 – 261,779).

Tesla said that Model S and Model X sales will be around 100,000 this year, which at 71,844 YTD brings the forecast to 28,156 in Q4. In Q4 2017, Tesla sold some 28,425 S/X, which makes it totally doable.

To achieve 100,000 sales in Q4, sales of Model 3 would then need to be around 72,000 or around 6,000 a week, on average.

Tesla Q3 results
Tesla Q3 Conference Call: Ride Real-Time With Us On Profit Wave
Tesla Q3 2018 Earnings Report: Record Revenue, Turns Profit
In Q3 2018 Tesla Deployed 239 MWh Of ESS And 93 MW Of Solar

Tesla reported that in the last week of Q3 it achieved production of 5,300 Model 3, despite mostly all-wheel-drive cars that are significantly more complex to build. To us, it sounds like 6,000 mostly RWD should be easy to achieve.

The question is now by how much Tesla will overshoot our estimate of 100,000.

Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – forecast through December 2018

At nearly 85,000 sales in a quarter, Tesla has the ability to produce around 340,000 cars annually. After Q4 it should be proven that a level of over 400,000 could be achieved without much new investment.

At the pace of 500,000 in 2019, however, Tesla will be feeling constraints of the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.

10 Comments on "Will Tesla Deliver 100,000 Electric Cars In Q4?"

ffbj

It won’t really matter how many vehicles Tesla produces.
Just wait till the massive competition starts showing up to challenge Tesla, later this year, early next year, coming next Summer.
Unforeseen difficulties have delayed the roll-out of “Tesla Killers” to an even later TBD date, but keep a weather eye out for the massive competition that will destroy Tesla–Jim Chanos, Gordon Johnson, Montana Skeptic, Mark Spiegel, and other luminaries on how to lose your shirt in the stock market, by betting against Tesla.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

The competition is coming in 4 years counting from next year or the year after that.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Craigster

Sorry, Downvoted you before fully reading. Very funny. I can’t change it to a thumbs up for some reason though, it locked in my vote. 🙁

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

Ha, I almost did the same thing but then I saw your comment. He goes on a bit too long before it becomes apparent he’s joking.

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
J. L. Brown
I slightly doubt that Tesla will hit 100k delivered vehicles in 2018Q4 — it would be nice if they did, but TM3 production for October seems well below the 6k per week average needed to hit that goal. It would be a great boost to profitability, but in the long term it does not really matter — the ramp will continue. On the other hand, it has been the pattern that Tesla does a big surge at End-Of-Quarter, and then slows production at the beginning of the next quarter to retool and incorporate lessons learned. If that holds, then 8k TM3 per week, sustained, could be achieved (along with the 100k goal) by the end of the year. The pressure from Tesla on the incumbents is uncomfortable, but very small, at the moment. Look for serious damage to the legacy automakers once GF3 and GF4 start delivering TM3 and TMY in six digit figures to the markets in Europe and China. The US market will start to pivot with the Tpickup. I will pull out a wild guess that we’ll see BMW reporting serious losses within about five years (by the end of 2024); VAG and Daimler will be doing… Read more »
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
olaf

Why would you see BMW make losses? There are a lot of car manufacturers that have less investment in PHEV’s and BEV’s than them.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Alex

It’s possible, but I think they’ll be a bit short from that.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

It’s startling to think that Tesla might deliver as many as 100,000 cars globally in Q4, yet it does look likely that Tesla will meet or even exceed that figure. But then, no matter how many or few cars Tesla delivers in Q4 this year, the increase over last year has been startling, amazing… dare we say Ludicrous™? 😉

Looking at Tesla’s history, starting with the beginning of Model S production:

Tesla’s global automobile sales totals:
2012: 2650
2013: 22,300
2014: 31,655 (+41.95%)
2015: 50,580 (+59.8%)
2016: 76,230 (+50.7%)
2017: 101,312 (+32.9%)

For 2018:
Q1: 29,980
Q2: 40,740
Q3: 83,500

That totals 154,220.

If Tesla delivers 100,000 cars in Q4 — and looking at the numbers, that would actually be a modest increase — then that would total 254,220.

That would be a 250.9% increase in a single year!

Go Tesla! Keep going Tesla!

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
drpawansharma

Do not jinx it

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Doggydogworld
Tesla dialed back production rate forecasting. Part of that is SEC/DOJ, but part is a change in focus. Instead of a x000/week target or even a quarterly range (e.g. 50-55k in Q3), they only said Model 3 production would “continue to increase” in Q4. So figure 60-65k. The 10k/week goal is also gone. Musk said he sees getting to 7k/week without significant capex, but he didn’t say when. That’s a ~75k/quarter eventual target. The main reason for this dial-back, IMHO, is costs. They are focusing on efficiency vs. maximizing throughput at any cost. Note how the letter and call talk about “stabilized production” and efficiency measures. Here’s my current wild theory. Musk says the assembly line in China will be like GA4, which they set up in a few weeks, with near-zero capex. They will do the same in China, just in a steel building instead of a tent. They will start that line up next summer and produce 5k+ Model 3s in September 2019. They will NOT be stamping, welding and painting car bodies in September 2019. That stuff takes longer to set up and dial in. They will, instead, ship painted car bodies from the US, crazy as… Read more »
13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago