Will Tesla Deliver 100,000 Electric Cars In Q4?
Total sales in the 2018 could exceed 250,000
In the first three quarters of 2018 Tesla delivered some 154,540 electric cars and we assume that in the fourth quarter sales could reach 100,000, which would bring the YTD result to almost 255,000 (comparable to total sales in the past four years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 – 261,779).
Tesla said that Model S and Model X sales will be around 100,000 this year, which at 71,844 YTD brings the forecast to 28,156 in Q4. In Q4 2017, Tesla sold some 28,425 S/X, which makes it totally doable.
To achieve 100,000 sales in Q4, sales of Model 3 would then need to be around 72,000 or around 6,000 a week, on average.
Tesla reported that in the last week of Q3 it achieved production of 5,300 Model 3, despite mostly all-wheel-drive cars that are significantly more complex to build. To us, it sounds like 6,000 mostly RWD should be easy to achieve.
The question is now by how much Tesla will overshoot our estimate of 100,000.
Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – forecast through December 2018
At nearly 85,000 sales in a quarter, Tesla has the ability to produce around 340,000 cars annually. After Q4 it should be proven that a level of over 400,000 could be achieved without much new investment.
At the pace of 500,000 in 2019, however, Tesla will be feeling constraints of the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California.
It won’t really matter how many vehicles Tesla produces.
Just wait till the massive competition starts showing up to challenge Tesla, later this year, early next year, coming next Summer.
Unforeseen difficulties have delayed the roll-out of “Tesla Killers” to an even later TBD date, but keep a weather eye out for the massive competition that will destroy Tesla–Jim Chanos, Gordon Johnson, Montana Skeptic, Mark Spiegel, and other luminaries on how to lose your shirt in the stock market, by betting against Tesla.
The competition is coming in 4 years counting from next year or the year after that.
Sorry, Downvoted you before fully reading. Very funny. I can’t change it to a thumbs up for some reason though, it locked in my vote. 🙁
Ha, I almost did the same thing but then I saw your comment. He goes on a bit too long before it becomes apparent he’s joking.
Why would you see BMW make losses? There are a lot of car manufacturers that have less investment in PHEV’s and BEV’s than them.
It’s possible, but I think they’ll be a bit short from that.
It’s startling to think that Tesla might deliver as many as 100,000 cars globally in Q4, yet it does look likely that Tesla will meet or even exceed that figure. But then, no matter how many or few cars Tesla delivers in Q4 this year, the increase over last year has been startling, amazing… dare we say Ludicrous™? 😉
Looking at Tesla’s history, starting with the beginning of Model S production:
Tesla’s global automobile sales totals:
2012: 2650
2013: 22,300
2014: 31,655 (+41.95%)
2015: 50,580 (+59.8%)
2016: 76,230 (+50.7%)
2017: 101,312 (+32.9%)
For 2018:
Q1: 29,980
Q2: 40,740
Q3: 83,500
That totals 154,220.
If Tesla delivers 100,000 cars in Q4 — and looking at the numbers, that would actually be a modest increase — then that would total 254,220.
That would be a 250.9% increase in a single year!
Go Tesla! Keep going Tesla!
Do not jinx it