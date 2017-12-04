Tesla Apparently Taking Next Steps Toward Privatization
A dance between Tesla, Elon Musk, and Wall Street is happening, with a strong move to privatization as the ultimate goal
In a recent video report by Fox Business, Charlie Gasparino talks about the privatization move made by Elon Musk.
Gasparino is a well respected American journalist, but also a blogger, an occasional radio host, and author. He frequently serves as a guest panelist on the FOX Business Network, giving his opinion about the current trends and moves in the American business world.
This time, Gasparino discuss reports that Elon Musk – and consequently Tesla – are retaining bankers and advisors, providing the much-needed assistance in the move towards the privatization of the company, announced by Musk in a Tweet a few weeks back.
In the recent few weeks, several rumors were revealed about who the bankers might be. Allegedly, Morgan Stanley is the frontrunner and is moving towards being retained by Tesla. This was confirmed by Gasparino, citing several sources from within the ranks close to the company. Morgan Stanley could end up representing either the company, the board, or Elon Musk. But currently, there’s no confirmation that Morgan Stanley is involved. However, sources claim that “they are all but retained.”
Gasparino, citing own sources, reveals how Elon Musk has already retained Goldman Sachs and Silverlake Partners on a possible deal. Again, we can’t confirm this though.
Furthermore, there’s talk about the SEC being very cognisant about potentially blowing up this potential deal. Plenty have argued that Musk must be punished because of that “outrageous” tweet. However, nobody is willing to move forward with a decision that would punish the shareholders and potentially put the company at risk.
Whatever happens, there are plenty of strong signals that both Tesla and Elon Musk are on a path towards privatization. The alleged process of retaining both bankers and advisors is a strong sign of the potential move that lays ahead.
You can take a look at the complete video report above.
You need to have nerves of steel to be a Tesla investor at the moment
If you’re short.
Regarding “shorting” Tesla: Or be a candidate for the nuthouse.
Well it looks as if it quacks, and walks, like a duck, so it must be one. But will it fly?
But, to mix metaphors/ parables, what if the “ugly duckling” grows up to be a Black Swan? 😉
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_swan_theory
Seriously, given that Tesla is the first new auto maker in the USA to succeed since before WW II, I think Tesla’s success really is a Black Swan event!
Go Tesla!
Tesla has taken too many unwarranted risks.
It depends on how you define success. If you mean create and deliver compelling product that pushes the state of the art forward, then yes, Tesla has been a success. If you define success as a stable, profitable business that can stand on it’s own two feet, then no, Tesla has not been a success yet.
Many say GM is a failure because they went bankrupt after decades of returning handsome profit and had to accept a government bailout to continue. Fair enough, but essentially Tesla has been “bailed out” continuously from the beginning and now it looks like they are scrounging around to find yet another bailout. My definition of a successful car company is one that makes a profit for their investors and becomes an ongoing concern, not just perpetual start up.
BTW, GM took the bailout, repaid the money and returned to profitability pretty rapidly all the while Tesla is struggling. In my book, GM is still a successful car company.
I love this senile business analysis.
Not profitable in the short-term turns into 100% marketshare.
They better make sure they can fund expansion.
Tesla’s biggest bull Catherine Wood of Ark Investments says going private would be a huge mistake for Tesla.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/08/21/tesla-investor-to-explain-to-board-how-the-stock-could-go-to-4000.html
When someone downvotes a post like this one, which is basically a link to an article on CNBC, I wish they would leave a comment explaining why.
If you’re downvoting because you disagree with Wood’s analysis/opinion, then please tell us why, and in detail. (This isn’t Twitter with its limiting character count, after all.) If you’re downvoting because you don’t like anyone pointing out an expert disagrees with something Musk wants to do, then own it.
And notice that Wood is standing by her comment that Tesla’s stock could hit $4,000, so she is anything but a Tesla hater throwing rocks at the company at every turn.