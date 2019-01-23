Tesla Advanced Summon Gets Regulator Approval

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Unfortunately, some capabilities such as the highly-anticipated “remote control mode” might not be accessible in all regions

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has confirmed that the highly-awaited update for the company’s Summon feature has been approved by regulators. What Musk calls Advanced Summon, will showcase a set of new features and capabilities, allowing Tesla drivers to control & operate their vehicles through the Tesla Mobile app.

And according to the Tesla CEO, the feature is “almost ready” for release, considering that the regulatory approval is obtained. However, we’re still unsure what regulators have issued approvals for this new Advanced Summons updates. This especially becomes apparent as Musk noted in his earlier Twitter session that the upcoming Advanced Summon features would likely not be available in all regions due to “some regulatory pushback.”

While we still need to wait on official confirmation, we can all probably pinpoint two features that will be the prime targets of those regulatory pushbacks. After all, both were revealed in earlier Tweets, where Musk teased some of the upcoming Advanced Summons features.

The first one is a fun capability which allows vehicles to follow their drivers “like a pet,” and the second one is the “remote control mode.” The latter is essentially a feature that allows any Tesla owner (with the car that comes with appropriate hardware, naturally) to control his vehicle like an RC car, all through a Tesla mobile app. Furthermore, Tesla CEO also revealed a possible capability that would enable cars to drive to the location of their owners’ phone.

Almost ready to roll out. Regulators just approved. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2019

While Elon Musk has really enthusiastic ideas for the Summon’s improvement, most of these will have to wait for the automaker to release larger and better trained neural networks. Although, it seems Tesla is already working hard on these. This was revealed by Tesla’s Director of Artificial Intelligence Andrej Karpathy, who noted that the company had already trained large neural networks that work very well. Unfortunately, he also noted that these new neural networks just can’t be deployed to current Tesla vehicles, mostly due to the limitations in the company’s current hardware. However, most of these limitations are to be lifted with the rollout of the Hardware 3 later this year.

When this happens, features like the ability of the vehicle to read signs around parking lots to determine valid parking spots, advanced summoning or the vehicles driving towards the location of their owner’s phone, might all be coming out really soon.

And with the Advanced Summon now approved by (some) regulators, members of Tesla’s early access program will undoubtedly be able to sample the new functional, driverless feature, rather soon. And judging by how well the basic features of the Advanced Summon were received, the options like making the car pick you up at the parking garage entry, getting it to pick you up like a valley, all look really interesting to everyone that loves cars and tech.

Source: Teslarati