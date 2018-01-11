Summon Mode To Soon Find An Empty Spot And Park Itself
Elon Musk tweets out the news in response to an awesome video (below).
Summon mode is a pretty handy feature for Tesla owners. Besides helping them create fun Halloween videos, it can aid parking the vehicle extra close to a wall or even extricate it from a flooded parking spot. While currently, its functionality is somewhat limited, company CEO Elon Musk says big changes are coming.
The EV entrepreneur said in a tweet (embedded below) that, while a small update is coming soon that will make the feature “smarter,” it will see a much larger improvement sometime next year that will allow a Tesla to “drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot, read signs to confirm it’s valid & park.”
This is something we’ve been expecting for some time now. Two years ago, the automaker released a video of a Model X making its way around a parking lot, finding a spot, then self-parking. No doubt the release of its improved computer chip, which current owners with the more recent hardware 2 (HW2) will get upgraded for free, will help the automaker reach that level of functional parking lot autonomy.
Musk’s tweet came in response to a video posted by a brilliant Model S owner (embedded below) showing how he avoided parking infractions by moving his car from one spot to another using the feature from the comfort of his office a couple stories above the street. If you’ve seen other inventive uses for Summon, let us know in Comments.
For those unfamiliar, this uses Tesla Autopark/Summon. Slightly smarter version hopefully ready soon. By next year, a Tesla should be able to drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot, read signs to confirm it’s valid & park.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2018
I was not sure when I would use this feature… till today. @elonmusk @tesla pic.twitter.com/bC6rFt2SuW
— D Shawn Kennedy (@rarelyserious) October 31, 2018
8 Comments on "Summon Mode To Soon Find An Empty Spot And Park Itself"
I look forward to this. At the moment, Summon takes so long to connect to my Model 3 that a smarter Summon would still not be worthwhile if they don’t also address those connectivity issues. I suspect that other Model 3 owners have had similar problems.
I would happily just enable “fleet-mode” and allow my car to be used as ride-share instead of idling on a parking spot. It can auto-charge 30 mins before I need it and generate some income instead. 😀
Wouldn’t that be just renting the car (e.g. via Turo) instead of ride-share, since there are no fully self-driving cars for sell?
I don’t yet trust summon to not hit my garage. Not hopeful about letting it wander away and find its own parking space.
Does anyone else see this as a positive sign for FSD? Seems if Tesla were scared that FSD might not be possible they would make summon, parking, and navigate on autopilot part of the FSD feature to save face.
Will it also pull out of the spot and come pick you up? That would be really cool.
What if 2 model 3s want the same space? Who wins? You know people will be testing this.
Of course, that will have disclaimers that owners have to be responsible for all damages and prevent all accidents when the car is under Summon mode.
I am still waiting for the demonstration of Tesla driving itself from LA to NY without driver inputs… We are at least 1 year late on that already.
Until someone parks in the empty space. The poster could not be a cheapskate and actually park in the garage across the street!