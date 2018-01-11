Summon Mode To Soon Find An Empty Spot And Park Itself

3 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Elon Musk tweets out the news in response to an awesome video (below).

Summon mode is a pretty handy feature for Tesla owners. Besides helping them create fun Halloween videos, it can aid parking the vehicle extra close to a wall or even extricate it from a flooded parking spot. While currently, its functionality is somewhat limited, company CEO Elon Musk says big changes are coming.

The EV entrepreneur said in a tweet (embedded below) that, while a small update is coming soon that will make the feature “smarter,” it will see a much larger improvement sometime next year that will allow a Tesla to “drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot, read signs to confirm it’s valid & park.”

This is something we’ve been expecting for some time now. Two years ago, the automaker released a video of a Model X making its way around a parking lot, finding a spot, then self-parking. No doubt the release of its improved computer chip, which current owners with the more recent hardware 2 (HW2) will get upgraded for free, will help the automaker reach that level of functional parking lot autonomy.

Musk’s tweet came in response to a video posted by a brilliant Model S owner (embedded below) showing how he avoided parking infractions by moving his car from one spot to another using the feature from the comfort of his office a couple stories above the street. If you’ve seen other inventive uses for Summon, let us know in Comments.

For those unfamiliar, this uses Tesla Autopark/Summon. Slightly smarter version hopefully ready soon. By next year, a Tesla should be able to drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot, read signs to confirm it’s valid & park. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2018

I was not sure when I would use this feature… till today. @elonmusk @tesla pic.twitter.com/bC6rFt2SuW — D Shawn Kennedy (@rarelyserious) October 31, 2018

Source: Twitter