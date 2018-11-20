State-By-State Look At Plug-In Electric Cars Per 1,000 Residents
Average number of plug-in cars in U.S. is 2.21 per 1,000 residents
According to the US DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, as of the end of 2017, the highest number of plug-in electric cars per 1,000 people in the U.S. was in California (8.64), Hawaii (5.12) and Washington state (4.06). The first five remain the same as compared to 2016, and most states improved their plug-in share.
In total, eight states exceed 2 plug-in cars per 1,000 residents, compared to five a year earlier:
- California – 0.864%
- Hawaii – 0.512%
- Washington – 0.406%
- Oregon – 0.384%
- Vermont – 0.373%
- Colorado – 0.233%
- Arizona – 0.229%
- Maryland – 0.203%
The bad news is that there are still 25 states with less than 1 plug-in car registered per 1,000 people.
“Seventeen states plus the District of Columbia were between one and two PEV registrations per 1,000 people, while 25 states were below one. The average for the United States is 2.21 PEV registrations per 1,000 people.”
In the top EV market – Norway – plug-in electric cars account for over 10% of the total fleet already today.
“Note: PEV include both all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Sources: PEV registrations – U.S. Department of Energy analysis of IHS Automotive data. Population – U.S. Census Bureau, Population Estimates, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population.”
Source: energy.gov
20 Comments on "State-By-State Look At Plug-In Electric Cars Per 1,000 Residents"
2018 should be an interesting year. On track for over 350K sales – more than 1 for every 1000 people. National average should jump to over 3.2 per 1000.
Very interesting no doubt
2019 would be more interesting with more EV’s with real range coming out and tax credits ending for Tesla and GM. I really think we are on our way to 1/2 million EV-plug-ins next year.
I’m not sure about that. *If* Tesla send 1/2 of the Model 3’s abroad next year, we may not see much growth in the US as the long list of upcoming models may be very low volume as they start production next year.
It will all depend on Telsa’s regional distribution plan for the Model 3 and new markets for S/X (several such articles lately). We may not see more than 400k registrations in the US.
But…but…but… all the other guys are gonna CRUSH Tesla, aren’t they? iPace, eTron. EQC, Taycan…
Though I guess they’ll crush Tesla the year after. Apparently Tesla has one more year left to live. :p
Sure, but even in compliance numbers, Leaf E+, Kona, Niro, Soul, the myriad of Mercedes, the budding Honda Clarity, IonIQ, etc will add to the mix as they have been. Colorado just joined CARB states and will have all of these options. I think the growth may be more like 26% instead of 30% or more, but meaningful nonetheless.
To your credit, I sure wish there were some pickup options. I don’t consider $60k or more an option… My old C10 may get Tesla guts someday soon for that reason.
TM# production should be 7,000 a week in 2019.
Would be interesting to see what ratio is for non-plug-in cars for these states. (eg what percentage of cars to people) I image some states such as California also have a higher car to people ratio.
I don’t know? Do kids in elementary schools drive?
Should it be by registrations instead? As many people in large cities don’t own a car and thus skews the numbers.
It is by registrations indeed.
Nope. Article says per 1000 residents, not per 1000 registrations.
Registrations would give a more accurate picture I think.
That’s an excellent point.
Cheers to people in Wyoming with EV’s, there are dozens of you!
With the exception of Arizona and Georgia, this map shows that EV use is almost perfectly correlated to left-leaning politics.
If this is the case, I guess it means there’s something wrong with politically right leaning people.
If you are a true conservative, you should be MORE into EVs than lefties. With an EV, you can help CONSERVE the environment, by not polluting. You help CONSERVE cash by not wasting it on oil, much of which comes from the middle east. Electricity is generated almost entirely locally, so you support your local economy by buying electricity.
You CONSERVE your cash by not wasting it on spark plugs, oil changes, mufflers, etc.
I could go on endlessly about how this *should* appeal to conservatives. But it seems that “conservatives” are just “anti-anything-good” these days. They’re pro-gun, anti-choice, anti-ev, pro-fossil fuels. Makes no sense to me.
Just to compare with the global leader, the rate in Norway was +14 per 1000 people in 2017, not bad for California!!!
The Norwegian concentration considering all plug-in cars on the road is 55 per 1000 people, and 10% on the road has a plug.
I think what Norway is doing is awesome, but it’s not really a fair comparison. The FF lobby in the US is very powerful and they fight tooth and nail against any kind of EV advancement. Norway, on the other hand, gives *MASSIVE* tax breaks to EVs, and imposes extra levies on gas guzzlers, making EVs cost less than half of what an equivalent ICE car would cost.
If you could buy a model S in the US for half the price of a mercedes S class, there would be 0 sales of mercedes S class.
Look at the states with less than 0.5 EVs per 1000 people. These states are truly the bottom of the barrel states in the US.
(MS, AL, AR, LA, KY, WV, WY, ND, SD)