State-By-State Look At Plug-In Electric Cars Per 1,000 Residents

Average number of plug-in cars in U.S. is 2.21 per 1,000 residents

According to the US DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, as of the end of 2017, the highest number of plug-in electric cars per 1,000 people in the U.S. was in California (8.64), Hawaii (5.12) and Washington state (4.06). The first five remain the same as compared to 2016, and most states improved their plug-in share.

In total, eight states exceed 2 plug-in cars per 1,000 residents, compared to five a year earlier:

California – 0.864%

Hawaii – 0.512%

Washington – 0.406%

Oregon – 0.384%

Vermont – 0.373%

Colorado – 0.233%

Arizona – 0.229%

Maryland – 0.203%

The bad news is that there are still 25 states with less than 1 plug-in car registered per 1,000 people.

“Seventeen states plus the District of Columbia were between one and two PEV registrations per 1,000 people, while 25 states were below one. The average for the United States is 2.21 PEV registrations per 1,000 people.”

In the top EV market – Norway – plug-in electric cars account for over 10% of the total fleet already today.

“Note: PEV include both all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Sources: PEV registrations – U.S. Department of Energy analysis of IHS Automotive data. Population – U.S. Census Bureau, Population Estimates, Annual Estimates of the Resident Population.”

Source: energy.gov