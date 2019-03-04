Sono Unveils Production Sion Solar Electric Car
In theory, solar cells can replenish more than 10% of range per day
Sono Motors revealed series design of the Sion, electric car that probably will be the first the first series-produced EV with full-surface solar integration (most of the panels).
Compared to the prototype from 2017, the Sion is now longer, wider and more elegant. It’s expected that with 35 kWh, Sion will go up to 255 km (159 miles) under WLTP test cycle.
The solar cells can generate enough electricity per day to cover an additional 34 km (21 miles), but that’s a best-case scenario in the summer month in Munich. As you can see on the graph below, the average result will be over 20 km (12 miles), while a cloudy sky lowers the outcome to 3-11 km per day. In some sunny countries, the energy production has a chance to exceed average daily commuting needs.
Prices of the Sono Sion starts from €25,500 (€28,920). It’s more than initially planned, but 9,460 partially paid pre-orders were placed so far, which gives hope that there is demand and the company will be able to start production.
Sono Sion specs:
- about 35 kWh battery
- 255 km (159 miles) of range (WLTP) – simulated
- solar panels provides up to 34 km (21 miles) of range per day at peak performance
- 120 kW and 290 Nm electric motor
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 9 seconds
- top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
- 50 kW DC fast charging capability and 11 kW three-phase on-board charger
- towing up to 750 kg
Press release
Sono Motors Presents Design of the Sion
Innovative electric car features full-surface solar integration and more space.
Munich, March 4, 2019 – Sono Motors, the German provider of sustainable mobility concepts and producer of the first series-produced electric car with solar integration, unveiled the first images of the Sion’s series design as part of a broad online release. The focus was placed on the full-surface incorporation of solar modules into the bodywork – one of the vehicle’s unique features that have influenced its design. Thanks to technology developed by Sono Motors, the solar cells meld seamlessly into the vehicle’s surface and can generate up to 34 kilometers of additional range a day at peak performance. This is well above the average distance of 17 kilometers commuters in Germany travel to their workplace.
“After unveiling our first prototype in summer 2017, we continued to develop our solar integration technology, which we have been working on since 2016,” explains Mathieu Baudrit, head of Research and Development, Solar Integration, at Sono Motors. “The production vehicle will feature full-surface integrated solar cells that are embedded in hard-wearing, resilient polymer and that contribute to the vehicle’s design aesthetic thanks to optimized color matching.”
The Sion’s dimensions are increasing. It is becoming larger, longer, and wider, its tail is more emphasized, and it generally looks more elongated. The production version of the Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV) and innovative five-door vehicle will boast a larger footwell and additional interior space. An additional side rear window guarantees an optimum all-round view. The rear will be more stepped and, in combination with the innovative LED rear light design, more three-dimensional.
Sono Motors is involving those who have preordered a Sion in the selection of certain vehicle details by means of community votes, and in doing so is exploring entirely new avenues in the field of vehicle development.
With the Sion, Sono Motors will introduce a carbon-offset electric car and the first mass-produced vehicle featuring solar integration to the market. The vehicle concept revolves around connectivity and intelligent application options. The car features integrated sharing services. An app allows people to share the vehicle itself, rides, and – thanks to a bidirectional charging function – also energy. Sono Motors plans to develop more vehicles based on the Sion platform, for example in the areas of urban mobility, logistics and transport or last mile, including for the international market.
The company has so far taken approximately 9,500 partially paid preorders for the Sion. For its market launch, the vehicle will be delivered in a version costing 25,500 euros.
2 Comments on "Sono Unveils Production Sion Solar Electric Car"
Before all the hate on this thing that it usually gets, just saying hey why not? sure solar panels will never pay it back. Granite countertops are also useless but people buy them anyway. More power to these guys…accidental pun.
What I’m looking for, I can’t find. In the south, it is commonplace for those that have to park in hot sunlit parking lots to have a reflective ‘foil’ shade to unfold and put in the window when parking to reduce heat, damage, and fading in the interior. I always used one. What would be nice is a similar solar shade type thing that one could plug in as a trickle charger. Maybe 50 watts right? Stupid? Well I’m going to buy a shade anyway. Problem is that plugging that into say a 12V outlet is just going to be into the secondary electrical system and not actually charge the main battery. Maybe I’d get a mile per day tops but over its life maybe 1000 miles.