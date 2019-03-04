Sono Unveils Production Sion Solar Electric Car

26 M BY MARK KANE

In theory, solar cells can replenish more than 10% of range per day

Sono Motors revealed series design of the Sion, electric car that probably will be the first the first series-produced EV with full-surface solar integration (most of the panels).

Compared to the prototype from 2017, the Sion is now longer, wider and more elegant. It’s expected that with 35 kWh, Sion will go up to 255 km (159 miles) under WLTP test cycle.

The solar cells can generate enough electricity per day to cover an additional 34 km (21 miles), but that’s a best-case scenario in the summer month in Munich. As you can see on the graph below, the average result will be over 20 km (12 miles), while a cloudy sky lowers the outcome to 3-11 km per day. In some sunny countries, the energy production has a chance to exceed average daily commuting needs.

Prices of the Sono Sion starts from €25,500 (€28,920). It’s more than initially planned, but 9,460 partially paid pre-orders were placed so far, which gives hope that there is demand and the company will be able to start production.

Sono Sion specs:

about 35 kWh battery

battery 255 km (159 miles) of range (WLTP) – simulated

– simulated solar panels provides up to 34 km (21 miles) of range per day at peak performance

120 kW and 290 Nm electric motor

and electric motor 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 9 seconds

top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)

50 kW DC fast charging capability and 11 kW three-phase on-board charger

towing up to 750 kg

