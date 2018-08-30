Sono Motors Sion Solar Car Is Charging Up Orders
While still about a year from production.
It’s been a year since Sono Motors unveiled the Sion — an all-electric car with some extremely unique features. Although official production only begins in the latter half of 2019, the German vehicle is now in the final development phase of its charging system. If you’ve watched the video above, you may have noticed it mentions 5,000 pre-orders. Since the promotional footage first aired in June, that number has swelled to 6,500, showing that there is an audience for the Sion.
It’s quite common for people to suggest solar panels be put on the exterior of electric cars, but the proposition is typically waved away, since the amount of collected rays do little to boost the car’s range and could be expensive to implement. The Sono Motors team has ignored this well-meant advice and splattered the entire vehicle with them. In all, it boasts 330 cells, which its makers say can add 30 km (18.64 miles) of range on a sunny day. Of course, with enough battery to travel 250 km (155.34 miles) without extra assistance, one needn’t depend on the panels alone. But, they create a direct visual connection to the energy usage, so we have the give this feature two enthusiastic thumbs up.
At 16,000 Euros ($18,276), it’s not the cheapest vehicle on the planet, but it’s probably the only one that uses moss in its ventilation system to help clean the air insides its cozy confines. Speaking of cozy, it’s said to seat five, though we expect those in the back seat will want to be on good terms with each other. It also will have an optional towing package, which helps with its utilitarian credentials.
One other feature we found intriguing is its bi-directional charging. In the video above, they demonstrate how you can plug a cord into the car and use its solar-enhanced electrons to charge up an electric bicycle battery. Neato, right?
If that one-minute clip wasn’t enough to satiate your curiosity, we’ve included a bonus video below if the Sion’s 2018 tour. With some great opinions and observations from people being introduced to the vehicle for the first time, make sure you hit the closed captioning (CC) button for translation of the non-English parts. Enjoy!
Source: Reuters, YouTube
6 Comments on "Sono Motors Sion Solar Car Is Charging Up Orders"
I understand that it’s just a prototype. But did they have to do it so fugly? It’s the Steve Urkel of EV’s…
I really hope they succeed with this! It seems to me that they are on a good way to do so. The price is quite nice regarding the fact that you will get a car which can literally recharge without the need for a plug.
For many European customers 30 kilometres a day is more than they usually drive. At least in the summer those people will enjoy the freedom from fossil fuel AND won’t have to plug in.
If two young people without too much experience can come up with such a vehicle one might want to imagine what an established car maker with thousands of engineers, a heavy development budget and established connections to top suppliers could come up with…
Will we soon see the 400 mile / 50 mile a day on solar / 15000$ car? (I guess not yet… But the pathway to that is shown by those young enthusiasts)
Don’t forget, this will be the first! of its kind. Future is bright!
Solar cells on the market to-day are about 18% efficient with some very expensive ones used for space satellites up to 35%. Just like the never-ending stream of battery “breakthrough” announcements proclaiming 5x to 10x current battery energy density, so have there been announcements for solar cells up to 75%. I don’t understand how these can work in the lab, but fail to get to production. Anyhow, if the day comes, this car could have 3x the efficiency and therefore range.
First car to have solar panels all over the body. Perfect functional design.
Hope they succeed.
I wish Tesla also have plans to include solar at least in upcoming Model-Y.
Thanks for a beautifully written, entertaining story!
Here’s wishing for Sion to succeed.
I have a love/hate relationship with this idea. I love solar. I power my home and EV with solar power. I have a MyEnergi Zappi charger that only charges when the sun shines so yes I power not offset with solar power. I charge from the shady comfort of a garage. I live in a hot climate where I do not desire to park my battery in the heat of the sun, so I will always prefer a canopy of some type to solar charge.
However, I am not representative of all geographies. I think this is a good idea for some moderate climates with plenty of solar energy. As mentioned above, panels will only become more efficient adding range. Transparent panels are now coming out of the labs into production. If they can accomplish the safety requirement of automotive glass, then you just added a substantial area for more energy.