Meet The SolarImpact Electric Yacht

Perfect for the super-villain who wants to destroy the world, but also save it

We’re not sure what it is about billionaires and boats — maybe it’s an unwritten rule or something — but if you’re super-rich, you need to flaunt a superyacht. Now, you can impress your friends high net-worth associates by ordering up a little something that not only says you fit in with the super-elite, but that you’re also aware of the environmental toll a high-consumption lifestyle takes, and are willing to make a sympathetic gesture in that general direction. Big shots and supervillains, your ship has come in and it’s called the SolarImpact Yacht.

Launched at the Yachting Festival De Cannes (which we missed because we were trekking in the Himalayas with authentic Sherpa guides), the three-story ship is powered by twin 500 kW (670.5 horsepower) electric motors, which can push the aluminum craft through seas as quickly as 22 knots (25.32 MPH). It boasts an 800 kWh battery that can allow it to cruise for 10 hours. After that, a set of 65 kW (87 HP) range-extending engines of unmentioned provenance can take over.

As its name implies, the ship features an abundance of solar panels embedded in its skin. The energy collected can add up to as much as 320 kWh per sunny day, which is pretty significant.

Designed by Marlena Ratajska, the SolarImpact Yacht keeps the swaying to a minimum by leaning on SWATH (Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull) technology. According to the company, “This achieves a physical shaft decoupling that reduces the rolling and heeling of the yacht by up to 90 percent. the hull lies calmly in the water even in strong swells, putting an end to the annoying swaying motion of the boat.” Besides keeping any tummy troubles at bay, the smooth, even-keeled ride will also help keep the champagne in your exquisite Baccarat Tsar Coupe ($3,500) glass.

The price? Well, if you have to ask…these two gentlemen will now escort you off the premises. Tah-tah.

