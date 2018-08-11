Skeptic Says Tesla Will Likey Hit Q3 Delivery Guidance
Even the skeptics now think Tesla will meet Q3 delivery guidance
Tesla has said in its second-quarter report that production of Model 3 during Q3 should be between 50,000 and 55,000. If we assume some 25,000 Model S/X, total volume could be 75,000-80,000.
Deliveries could be similar because the third-quarter began with some 11,000 cars in transport to customers.
As the quarter comes to the end, even the Tesla skeptics report that the lower end of the guidance is likely to be achieved:
“Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino kept his Sell rating and $210 price target on Tesla ahead of its Q3 production numbers coming just before the end of the quarter. The analyst estimates about 27.5K Model S/X vehicles and about 52K Model 3 vehicles delivered, which is closer to the bottom end of its guided range of 50K-55K. Tamberrino adds that while the Model 3 deliveries would be just above Tesla’s “compiled consensus estimate” of 51.9K, he also sees an implied slowdown in Model 3 production based on the velocity of Vehicle Identification Number registration trends that is likely associated with the “issues with bottlenecks at the company’s paint shop”.
The biggest factor is how many Model 3s Tesla can produce, as 6,000 a week or even 5,000 a week was not sustained, besides maybe some rush days.
The second problem is how many cars can be delivered, because the delivery system has become a bottleneck, in part solved by Tesla building its own car carriers and delivering direct to door. We could guess that the number of cars in transport to customers or awaiting delivery could increase well beyond the previous 11,000.
Tesla Model S/X/3 Production (quarterly) – through June 2018
Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – forecast for Q3 2018
Source: thefly.com via Teslarati
16 Comments on "Skeptic Says Tesla Will Likey Hit Q3 Delivery Guidance"
NOTE: CNBC and Business Insider have YET to Mention, the Tesla Model 3 passing NTSB Safety Standards with FIVE STAR IN ALL CATEGORIES.
UBS might commit suicide if they were forced to announce.
Although, Wired covered it.
Same in Denmark. I could only find 1 source of news who covered the Safety Standard test drive of a Tesla Model 3.
Though many of our news sources shared several articles about “production hell” and so fourth…
Doesn’t that make sense in Denmark? Why would you have news about a US crash test? I presume Denmark does their own evaluation or do they rely on other larger markets for that? Just curious.
But yeah this is how you tell the web sites with an agenda to the ones that just report news. CNBC and Business Insider are just shills for the oil or ICE auto makers.
Same landscape in Canada. “Reputable” websites spread negative news 10 times more than positive ones.
Business Insider is German propaganda, not too much better than RT.
huh.
I did not know that it was Deutsche.
Now, some of the stories make sense.
I think you should include the rather innovative, all hands deck call, of Tesla, as part of its delivery strategy.
I mean it’s pretty crazy and says a lot about peoples dedication to the brand, It also appears to working quite well.
Tesla is a phenomenon and quibbling about 1k cars here or there is just what a bean-counter is supposed to do.
So everything comes with a caveat. Oh, yeah they will make their numbers, barely, but wait here is something else that indicates a slow-down. Grab that goal post help me move it. Typical.
A job where imagination is not required nor even desired. So such analysis is not something to hang your hat on when it comes to the value of Tesla’s stock. Certainly worth more $210, but least he has the common sense to know it’s not worth zero, as many famous short-sellers would have you believe.
The negative short news never includes a long term analysis of where Tesla will be, which makes the stock an undervalued bargain, now at $305. With the 200 day moving average at 316.
I look at the 200 day the “wisdom of crowds” number.
If you can buy below the 200 day, you’re doing good, as a long term buy and holder.
For example, Mr. Lutz says Tesla’s run-rate is 200,000 per year, that was valid only on that day, as Tesla continues to ramp and build production capacity, bringing on 3 more lines. At the end of the quarter it will be higher, in 2 quarters it will be 300,000+. So, the short analysis, and Mr. Lutz analysis is Fundamentally Flawed.
After all, how can Mr. Lutz be wrong on Tesla for 8 years?
You could say the Longs are seeing Tesla’s true value at $360 right now, and the shorts are bringing it’s value down to the current market value, giving the 200 day a price of 316. But, ultimately the longs will be right.
Also add the fact that these analysis always ignore Tesla’s Energy(Battery and Solar) and AI side shows you just how far off the mark they are.
Boring. I think the picture is clear by now: can Tesla mass produce EVs? Clearly it can. Does it still have some hurdles to overcome to produce even larger numbers? Apparently so. Clearly no longer the stuff the “Tesla will go bankrupt because it can’t build Model 3 in large enough numbers” meme needed to have any credibility at all for the uninformed.
and yet, we see garbage coming from Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Bloomsburg, etc.
When These Annalalysts Put BUY & SELL Ratings On any stock They Usually Go to Those Price Points Because these Guys Have a HUGE INFLUENCE On Buyers & Sellers Alike ” PEOPLE LISTEN TO THEM & BELIEVE THEM..They Are Basically Manipulating By Dictation And Planting A Seed ,To Where the Stock Price Should Be At A Given Time …These Kind Of “GOINGS ON” Should Be “OUTLAWED” Because This “BS” Is “MANIPULATION” To The Highest Degree , These Annalalysts Plant The SEED In The Heads Of Investors , So That They Can Usually “GET” The Results/Outcome That They Usually Want/Predict .
Mr. Lutz’s “daily drive” turned out to be a Chevy Tahoe.
As a car guy that was hugely disappointing to me.
The Tahoe is a BUS with a V8.
It’s too big for roads to drive it as a sports car. It’s too heavy, too big for roads, and has too high a center of gravity and brick like aerodynamics, which waste the power of the V8 fighting wind.
So, it’s a stupid drive, except for taking 4 guys on a fishing trip with full gear and canoe’s on the roof.
Other that that, it should stay PARKED.
If he was really a “car guy” it would be PARKED.
“The right tool for the right job”, is probably another reason the Tesla Model 3 is selling so well. It’s the right car for driving in cities, suburbs and highways.
Constantly moving the goalposts.
If they do hit guidance, it’ll be on the backs of fanboi Tesla owners helping out at delivery centers.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-26/tesla-offers-incentives-taps-volunteers-in-end-of-quarter-rush
The fact Tesla needs to offer incentives on cars that are supposedly so in demand they can’t make enough of them is laughable.