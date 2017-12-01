  1. Home
  2. Battery Tech
  3. SK Innovation Postpones NCM 811 Batteries

SK Innovation Postpones NCM 811 Batteries

2 H BY MARK KANE 5

The new NCM 811 batteries (nickel:cobalt:manganese at a ratio of 8:1:1) will enter the plug-in car market later than anticipated.

SK Innovation announced in 2017 that it will start production of punch cells (NCM 811) for plug-in cars in the second half of 2018 in South Korea, which was followed by LG Chem, who promised to release these cells even sooner.

Now, it seems that SK Innovation postponed the NCM 811 (new target is 2019) and will continue with NCM 622 for the Kia Niro EV.

The 811 will be used for energy storage systems though.

Additionally, LG Chem will produce NCM 811 but only in cylindrical format for electric buses.

See Also
eLNO Battery Material Announced: Claimed Improvement Over NMC 811 & NCA
Cause Of Voltage Fade In NMC Batteries Determined, Reversal Possible
LG Chem Forms 2 JVs In China For Up To 400,000 Battery Pack Per Year

It seems that the NCM 811 is not yet ready for prime time – the cause could be limited trust from car manufacturers for the new tech – so the introduction will be small-scale. If it works, then orders will come in and production will ramp up.

SK Innovation intends to produce NCM 811 in its new 7.5 GWh production facility in Hungary, Europe.

Source: pushevs.com

Categories: Battery Tech

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "SK Innovation Postpones NCM 811 Batteries"

newest oldest most voted
Get Real

And to think that Tesla’s new 2170 cells in the tens of thousands of Model 3s are already have less Cobalt then these delayed NCM 811 cells!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
jelloslug

Aren’t these the cells for the Porsche Taycan?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Chris.

I think that the cell for the Porsche Taycan will be provided by CATL with an energy density of 270Wh/kg.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
Peter

“will start production of punch cells”.

I am pretty sure it’s pouch cells rather than punch cells. I have never heard of punch cells.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Yes, I think the picture above shows a pouch cell.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago