Six-Chargers Strong EVgo Stations Pop Up In Maryland
A Tesla Model S driver figured out that this is not a Tesla Supercharger
The times when a single 50 kW DC fast charger was installed in the metropolitan areas (with a charging-station desert between the cities) is slowly disappearing into oblivion.
Not only Tesla Superchargers and recently Electrify America stations, but also EVgo is now trying to install multiple chargers in one place.
According to PlugInSites, EVgo already launched two six-charger-strong stations in Maryland:
- a hotel parking lot in North Silver Spring, Maryland near Route 29 and Cherry Hill Road
- at Nottingham Commons in White Marsh, about 2 miles east of the White Marsh Blvd
Those are dual-head (CCS Combo and CHAdeMO) chargers supplied by BTC Power, although just 50 kW each.
Charging infrastructure expansions enters a new phase as bigger stations are installed:
Source: PlugInSites
50kW? How forward looking…
Sweet! And I was excited when I saw two at a time. Now EVGo needs to up the power to 150kW each.
Awesome! Multiple stalls at many locations is the key. 50 kW though? Charging speed needs a little to be desired.
I like that they are clearly marked, it’s hard to argue “I didn’t know they were for EV:s only…”
What about the rest of the USA?
The new Electrify American dot come Fast Chargers are 150 kW, have 4 to 10 at each location and are going all across the USA. They have over 9 locations in now with 20-30 in progress and a total of 500 being planned by mid 2019. Now that is forward looking.
Not all Electrify American chargers will be 150KW or higher. Some will be level 2 and 50KW. The 150KW or higher chargers are for nation wide travelers.
https://www.electrifyamerica.com/downloads/get/38726
See the national plan on their web site above or you can read a summery here for the Western states:
http://cnee.colostate.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Tom-Plant_VW-Settlement.pdf
Not new for them. They did a six-charger install last year in North Haven, CT.
Foolish to keep installing 50kw units at this point. Should be using at least 150kw.