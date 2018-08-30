“The high-powered chargers take up to ten minutes to charge next-generation electric vehicles, making them up to three times faster than any other type of charger currently available to drivers.”
“Installing high-powered chargers at 80 stations in Europe is part of Shell’s global drive to provide more and cleaner energy solutions. The chargers are in addition to our acquisition of NewMotion, one of Europe’s largest charging providers, and a growing number of Shell Recharge fast chargers at Shell forecourts in the UK, the Netherlands and China. Around 170 Shell-branded forecourts around the world now offer charging facilities.Shell is committed to supporting people’s vehicle charging needs – whether they are at home, at work or on the road. This because Shell believes more people will choose to drive electric vehicles if they can access quick and reliable facilities.
Electric vehicle charging solutions is just one of the ways that Shell is aiming to deliver more and cleaner energy around the world. We are also working to enhance the efficiency of traditional fuels and support the development of low-emission transport fuels such as hydrogen, biofuels and natural gas.”
David Bunch, Shell’s Vice President Retail in Europe, said:
“Electric vehicle drivers should be able to travel long distances confidently and with ease. Creating a convenient network of reliable, powerful chargers is vital for getting many more electric vehicles on the road. We are one of IONITY’s major partners because we share that vision.”
Dr. Michael Hajesch IONITY’s Chief Executive said:
“Back in November last year Shell and IONITY announced a common goal: to enable convenient long-distance travel with electric vehicles across Europe by providing reliable fast-charging infrastructure,” One year on, the first IONITY stations operating in partnership with Shell represent a significant step in achieving that goal.”
6 Comments on "Shell Begins Rollout Of Ultra-Fast Chargers In Europe"
What.. Germany is not included?
Why only 500?
If the head of Shell wants the UK to bring forward the end of ICE only sales then the writing is on the wall for the Shell branded Petrol Stations. So why not be really forward thinking in getting rid of pumps for liquid and installing pumps for electrons?
You have the locations so why not be bold? Put your money where your mouth is?
Ultra fast charging is the next stage in EVolution. A 220 mile car that can charge 0-90% in 10 minutes is a huge winner vs. a Tesla S/X 100D or Model 3 LR. Lower sticker price, lighter weight, more cargo/people space and much faster long distance travel.
That 220 mile car doesn’t exist yet, but the Taycan is aiming to get pretty close. Somebody will build it soon enough.
Of course with dynamic charging you’d only need a 120 mile battery, and gascars would become virtually obsolete overnight.
Could ya bring those to North America please?
and so it begins…..
I am confused. Is it:
1. Ionity installs 400 stations and Shell installs 80 stations (total 480 stations) ?
2. Shell is installing 80 of the 400 stations (total of 400 stations) ?