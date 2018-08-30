Shell Begins Rollout Of Ultra-Fast Chargers In Europe

“The high-powered chargers take up to ten minutes to charge next-generation electric vehicles, making them up to three times faster than any other type of charger currently available to drivers.”

“Installing high-powered chargers at 80 stations in Europe is part of Shell’s global drive to provide more and cleaner energy solutions. The chargers are in addition to our acquisition of NewMotion, one of Europe’s largest charging providers, and a growing number of Shell Recharge fast chargers at Shell forecourts in the UK, the Netherlands and China. Around 170 Shell-branded forecourts around the world now offer charging facilities.Shell is committed to supporting people’s vehicle charging needs – whether they are at home, at work or on the road. This because Shell believes more people will choose to drive electric vehicles if they can access quick and reliable facilities.

Electric vehicle charging solutions is just one of the ways that Shell is aiming to deliver more and cleaner energy around the world. We are also working to enhance the efficiency of traditional fuels and support the development of low-emission transport fuels such as hydrogen, biofuels and natural gas.”