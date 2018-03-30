See Tesla Model 3 On Mid-Ohio Race Track – Plus BMW M3 Chase Video

9 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

How does the Tesla Model 3 perform on a proper race track?

To find out, we head to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to catch the action of a Model 3 lapping the track from two perspectives.

Drag racing is one area where Teslas often shine, but out on a real track, these electric cars aren’t often standouts.

This first video is in-car footage from the Model 3. Please mind the wind noise, as it’s a bit irritating.

Video description:

Tesla Model 3 on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. Car handles well and is neutral, but it needs track pads!

The video below is filmed from the chase car – a BMW M3 (see what a BMW owner has to say of the Model 3 here) – and its quality is far superior to the first video, though the perspective is entirely different.

Video description: