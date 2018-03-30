See Porsche Taycan Lap The Nurburgring
4 H BY ANTHONY KARR 18
Exhaust tips, seriously Porsche?
Porsche is gearing up for what will most likely be the most revolutionary model in the brand’s history. According to different sources, the all-electric Taycan will go official early next year with first customer deliveries scheduled for later that year, but the vehicle is still in its development phase as this new spy video confirms.
Spotted by Youtuber Automotive Mike at the Nurburgring track in Germany, this prototype of the Mission E’s production version is featuring fake exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper, but don’t let them fool you – there’s no combustion engine under the hood. Instead, the vehicle will rely on an all-electric powertrain rumored to produce no less than 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), making the Taycan a pretty potent machine. Even more impressively, the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration should be performed in well under 3.5 seconds.
The production version will also be equipped with an ultra-fast 800-volt charger, which will recharge 80 percent of the floor-mounted battery pack’s in just 15 minutes. Additionally, a few months after the debut of the Taycan, Porsche will also introduce an in-floor wireless induction charging system.
Competing directly against the Tesla Model 3, Porsche’s first production EV will be positioned between the Panamera and the 911 in the marque’s range, most likely wearing a starting price in the region of $85,000. Simply put, as Porsche describes it, it will be “priced like an entry-level Panamera.”
Porsche has invested €700 million (approximately $825 million at the current exchange rates) into its Weissach development center, where the Taycan will see most of its engineering. Production will take place at the company’s Stuttgart manufacturing facility, where more than 1,400 new employees will be hired.
Porsche hasn’t given any hints about the debut date of the Taycan all-electric sports sedan yet, but our educated guess is the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 will be the venue where we will finally see the car.
Leave a Reply
18 Comments on "See Porsche Taycan Lap The Nurburgring"
“Competing directly against the Tesla Model 3” ????? Have you lost your mind?
Not even the Model S will be in the same league in quality, finish and status.
It is a perfectly reasonable comparison with the Model 3 Performance, but I accept the Taycan has the size of the Model 3 and the specs and price of the Model S. We will see when we have all the number but I remind you that we are talking about electric cars. In this field Tesla has the experience and the status. I promise you there is also people that will take a Tesla over a Porsche. In the interior design I accept that Porsche will have better quality, but in my opinion the Tesla interior design is more advanced.
Who cares. The more EV’s being offered the merrier.
The Mission E concept’s size:
4,850 mm long
1,990 mm wide
Model S size:
4,980 mm long
1,964 mm wide
Model 3 size:
4,690 mm long
1,930 mm wide
So not really the same size as the Model 3. Actually closer in length to the Model S, than to the Model 3. And wider than both. Also, the Panamera is even longer with 5,049 to 5,199 mm. So the Taycan doesn’t have to be small, to be smaller than the Panamera.
Right. The AWD Model P3D will likely have this Porsche beat. If Porsche can’t get the 14KWh Panamera PHEV much below 5k pounds, how is Taycan going to beat 4k??? Widening to a thousand pounds, with batteries sized w/in ~10kwh of each other, makes the lap-time winner predictable. Faster C-rate chemistry probably won’t make up for it. My pick: Tesla 3
I’d much rather Tesla’s status, than Porsche. It’s 2018.
Maybe the “exhaust tips” is Porsche’s solution for cooling the battery?
Do they still carry on doing laps on the ring ? First time I heard they did proceed with testing there was more than a year ago. Thought it would be finished by now (not that I think it is a bad thing if they test it really well).
Mark Webber (former F1 driver) will be testing another 10 months till the car is unveiled.
Dang we still have another 10 months to wait before the final prod version is shown, the agony!!
Looks like learning the track, that is certainly not being pushed… Excited to see the time though when they decide to push it… I hope it starts with a 7:
One thing puzzles me with this electric Porsche, it is supposed to charge faster than any other electric car. I understood that in order to accept a very high charge speed you need to compromise on energy density, meaning a heavier battery for same capacity as compared to a BEV with slower charging speed. Will this likely be the case with this Taycan ? (which would make it heavy so not a very efficient sport car, at least for cornering).
Probably why the numbers they announced for range aren’t very impressive. They prioritized performance over energy density and overall capacity.
“in order to accept a very high charge speed you need to compromise on energy density”
That assumption holds true under the additional constraint of fixed costs. You can increase C-rate with constant energy density by going for a more expensive technology. The most “simple” option would be a more elaborate cooling system for the battery. But by altering the manufacturing process or using additives (silicon nanoparticles come to mind as state of the art technology, but there will be other options for Porsche to go for that are avaliable on the market) or going for less volumetric density (if you can spare the space) you can increase the C-rate of the battery with the same cooling.
It’s as always: You can solve most problems by throwing enough money at them. And that is certainly an area where Porsche has lots of experience ^^
Only if price matters.
For more money, you can get really great batteries with high C ratings.
I.e. VW Pikes Peak Race car.
They don’t use the cost cutting battery stuff Tesla is using.
Exactly… Tesla is using Cheap tech, but they have made that cheap tech work pretty well.
The Ionic charges at around 2.1 C, so it’s not so far fetched to be able to charge at 3+ C for Porsche. At a cost, of course. Do we know the size of the battery?
Nice that it has dual exhaust ports.
Since the author mentioned the fake exhaust tips, he should also mention the bolted-on plastic camouflage (plastic pieces bolted on in several areas), right?
You do realise that there is a lot more bolted-on camo than just the exhaust tips, don’t you Mr. Karr?