See This Electric Audi RS3 Beat A Porsche 911 GT2 RS – In Reverse

We’ve seen many drag races over the years, both in-person and through the glorious wonder that is the internet. We’ve seen jet-powered semi-trucks, wheel-standing school buses, even fighter jets racing F1 cars. But we’ve never seen an Audi race backwards against a Porsche . . . and win. We’re not talking about any old 911 either, but a freaking GT2 RS. Then again, this Audi RS3 isn’t what you’d call normal.

In fact, it’s the exact same all-electric RS3 we saw just a couple days ago, racing a Lamborghini Huracán Performante and yes, the same Porsche featured in this clip. That exhibition of speed was conducted with all three cars facing the same direction, and since we’ve already spoiled the outcome of this unorthodox race, you can probably surmise the Audi came out on top in the conventional contest as well.

Thing is, the comparatively simple electric powertrain in the Audi is just as capable of going backward as it is forward. The real question is whether or not the driver can manage such power at high velocities while basically sitting the wrong direction, controlling a vehicle that essentially has rear steering. The answer, in this case, is yes … and no.

Folks, aside from the bonkers factor of racing an Audi in reverse against a 700 hp (522 kW) Porsche, you have to see this video simply for the gamut of legitimate fear and excitement coming from both the driver and the crew. There’s additional drama as well, because the official speed record for going backward in a car is 162.7 km/h (101 mph), and that’s easily obtainable by both cars in just a handful of seconds. In other words, if the backwards-driven Audi hopes to beat the 911, it’ll have to set a new world record in the process.

We know the Audi wins, but the action doesn’t stop there. Several more runs were made after the official race, because 200 km/h (124 mph) in reverse is a far more tidy number for the books. It’s also a freaking harrowing experience to just watch, so sit down a spend a few minutes with this video. You’ll never feel the same about drag racing again.