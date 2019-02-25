Seat To Reveal First Electric Car In Geneva

31 M BY MARK KANE

New Seat electric car to be unveiled in Geneva

Seat will present in Geneva an all-new bespoke electric car. It will be based on the Volkswagen MEB platform, so the maximum range should be 500 km (311 miles).

According to Seat CEO, Luca de Meo, Seat will be the second brand to use MEB platform in a production model (ahead of Skoda, which also is developing its own model).

“We are the second brand after Volkswagen to use the MEB platform. It shows you our brand positioning and how group management sees the role of Seat.”

Besides the new BEV, Seat is working on a new Leon with plug-in hybrid powertrain, shared with the next-generation Volkswagen Golf GTE.

In other words, the Spanish brand is finally going electric – almost a decade after unveiling of the IBE concept in 2010:

