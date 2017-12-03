Here’s How To Save $5,000 On 2018 Nissan LEAF In New Jersey

2 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan is offering eligible employees and rate payers of Jersey Central Power and Light a special opportunity to purchase the new LEAF at $5,000 Fleetail Rebate.

The JCP&L, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

Customers (and employees) will be able to purchase a 2018 Nissan LEAF $5,000 below MSRP or receive zero percent financing for 72 months simply by showing their electric bill and a copy of the official program flyer to a participating Nissan dealership.

As the LEAF price starts below $30,000, and the $7,500 federal tax credit still applies, the price of the LEAF becomes really attractive. Hopefully, it will help to increase sales that weren’t that haven’t been strong so far this year.

The rebate is available through September 30, 2018 or while supplies last. Here is the program flyer with details and list of participating New Jersey Nissan LEAF-certified dealerships.