Here’s How To Save $5,000 On 2018 Nissan LEAF In New Jersey
Nissan is offering eligible employees and rate payers of Jersey Central Power and Light a special opportunity to purchase the new LEAF at $5,000 Fleetail Rebate.
The JCP&L, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.
Customers (and employees) will be able to purchase a 2018 Nissan LEAF $5,000 below MSRP or receive zero percent financing for 72 months simply by showing their electric bill and a copy of the official program flyer to a participating Nissan dealership.
As the LEAF price starts below $30,000, and the $7,500 federal tax credit still applies, the price of the LEAF becomes really attractive. Hopefully, it will help to increase sales that weren’t that haven’t been strong so far this year.
The rebate is available through September 30, 2018 or while supplies last. Here is the program flyer with details and list of participating New Jersey Nissan LEAF-certified dealerships.
“In addition, the purchaser could qualify for up to $7,500 in federal electric vehicle tax credits, and the New Jersey Sales and Use Tax Act provides a tax exemption for qualified zero-emission vehicles.
Depending on the model, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) list price for the Nissan LEAF begins at under $30,000. The enhanced incentives are available from Nissan North America Inc., through September 30, 2018, or while supplies last. Earlier this year, Nissan offered a $3,000 rebate for JCP&L customers who purchased a LEAF model.”
Nissan should just go ahead and drop the MSRP already, though I do know that there’s a psychological effect that drives people to seek out a “deal” even when it’s the exact same price.
I’m curious how many people pay MSRP. Truecar shows $28K, but I suspect many are SV/SL models due to “drunk driver assist” feature.
I Love your “DDA” feature!
It gives the 2018 Leaf “2.0” a whole new meaning.
It should be one of the Advertised Nissan “Innovation That Excites” stated features!
Lease the 2018 Leaf,
Buy the 2018 Bolt.
An active TMS, and the rate of depreciation upon resale, actually matter!