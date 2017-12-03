  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Here’s How To Save $5,000 On 2018 Nissan LEAF In New Jersey

Here’s How To Save $5,000 On 2018 Nissan LEAF In New Jersey

2 H BY MARK KANE 3

Nissan is offering eligible employees and rate payers of Jersey Central Power and Light a special opportunity to purchase the new LEAF at $5,000 Fleetail Rebate.

Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L)

The JCP&L, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

Customers (and employees) will be able to purchase a 2018 Nissan LEAF $5,000 below MSRP or receive zero percent financing for 72 months simply by showing their electric bill and a copy of the official program flyer to a participating Nissan dealership.

See Also
Study Says Fast Charging Takes Longer When It's Cold Out
MYEV Deal of The Week: 2018 Nissan LEAF $24,088
Nissan Sold Over 4,000 LEAFs In Europe In July

As the LEAF price starts below $30,000, and the $7,500 federal tax credit still applies, the price of the LEAF becomes really attractive. Hopefully, it will help to increase sales that weren’t that haven’t been strong so far this year.

The rebate is available through September 30, 2018 or while supplies last. Here is the program flyer with details and list of participating New Jersey Nissan LEAF-certified dealerships.

“In addition, the purchaser could qualify for up to $7,500 in federal electric vehicle tax credits, and the New Jersey Sales and Use Tax Act provides a tax exemption for qualified zero-emission vehicles.

Depending on the model, the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) list price for the Nissan LEAF begins at under $30,000.  The enhanced incentives are available from Nissan North America Inc., through September 30, 2018, or while supplies last.  Earlier this year, Nissan offered a $3,000 rebate for JCP&L customers who purchased a LEAF model.”

Categories: Deals, Nissan

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Here’s How To Save $5,000 On 2018 Nissan LEAF In New Jersey"

newest oldest most voted
menorman

Nissan should just go ahead and drop the MSRP already, though I do know that there’s a psychological effect that drives people to seek out a “deal” even when it’s the exact same price.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I’m curious how many people pay MSRP. Truecar shows $28K, but I suspect many are SV/SL models due to “drunk driver assist” feature.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
William

I Love your “DDA” feature!
It gives the 2018 Leaf “2.0” a whole new meaning.

It should be one of the Advertised Nissan “Innovation That Excites” stated features!

Lease the 2018 Leaf,
Buy the 2018 Bolt.

An active TMS, and the rate of depreciation upon resale, actually matter!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago